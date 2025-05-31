TL;DR

The team behind the project published a new post dedicated to gamers, investors, and developers, which contains certain guidelines.

The native token has been hit hard once again due to the overall market-wide crash, and has wiped out all the gains registered since the hype rally earlier this month.

This One Is for Users, Gamers, Developers

Pi Network’s Core Team often publishes (or refurbishes) guidelines and updates for all of its users, and the latest one, which went live hours ago, is mostly targeting gamers, developers, and PI investors.

It reads that games, in general, and those built on its network, are particularly important for user participation as gaming is a “strong fit for driving fun, engagement, and utility in the Pi ecosystem.”

The post highlights the launch of a new game app, called FruityPi, which “shows how integration with multiple Pi products like Pi cryptocurrency, Pi Wallet, and Pi Ad Network can benefit developers.” It is also advertised that it can leverage what the project’s community has to offer, such as signups, attention, and the aforementioned engagement.

The team also advised developers to integrate their newly minted games with Pi’s ecosystem, as it will allow them to take advantage of all of its products and collective resources. If the app manages to gain traction from Pi users, then they should also “apply to Pi Network Ventures.”

As previously reported, Pi Network Ventures is a $100 million fund that launched in the middle of the month, which aims to invest in startups that advance the utility of real-world Pi adoption.

PI’s Price Keeps Dropping

Interestingly, when the team first hinted about a big announcement coming later in May (which was on May 8), the community was quick to pick up the news and blow it out of proportion. As a result, the native token exploded from $0.6 to roughly $1.7 within days.

However, that hype-driven rally was short-lived, and the asset began to lose value even before the Pi Network Ventures announcement went live. Since then, PI’s price troubles have only deepened, and the market-wide correction in the past 48 hours didn’t help. In fact, PI is down by 10% in the past day alone and has returned to its starting position of around $0.6.

Perhaps one other reason behind the substantial price dump is the growing number of unlocked PI tokens in the past few weeks. More on this you can find out here, and why it could be a worrying trend for PI’s future price movements.