Pi Network’s Core Team recently celebrated 100 days since the launch of the Open Network.

DOGE’s price has consolidated at around $0.16-$0.18, but a major price swing could be incoming.

Ripple’s XRP is also showing signs of approaching volatility, as the Bollinger Bands have recently squeezed.

What’s New Around Pi Network?

The controversial crypto project, which introduced its Open Network in February, recently celebrated its first 100 days since its launch. The team outlined some important developments that happened within that timeframe, such as the launch of Pi Network Ventures – a $100 million investment program designed to support startups and companies focused on expanding PI’s real-world use and accelerating its adoption.

They also noted the introduction of new games to users, which are “at the intersection of several key strengths – social interactions, the attention economy, and virtual goods.”

Recall that less than a month ago, Pi Network launched FruityPi – a game application integrated with multiple products within the ecosystem, including the native cryptocurrency, Pi Wallet, and Pi Ad Network.

Additionally, the team mentioned the Pi Day 2025 event, which took place from March 14 to March 21 and was the first PiFest after the Open Network saw the light of day. The event garnered serious engagement from the community, with more than 125,000 registered sellers and over 1.8 million Pioneers taking part.

Meanwhile, the price of PI remains in deep red territory on a monthly scale, and its future dynamics heavily depend on several vital factors. Those curious to explore that matter in detail can check our dedicated article here.

How’s DOGE Doing?

The largest meme coin in terms of market capitalization has been trading within a tight range of $0.16-$0.18 over the past week. However, the renowned analyst on X, Ali Martinez, envisioned a major 60% price swing if this consolidation ends.

He argued that the direction of the move is yet to be determined: a breakout beyond $0.22 would benefit the bulls, while a plunge below $0.16 would mean good news for the bears.

Other industry participants who have recently shared their thoughts on the matter include Crypto ELITES and Kamran Asghar. The former set a price target of $5, while the latter thinks DOGE “is going straight to the moon” due to the potential approaching of a golden cross.

XRP Volatility Incoming?

Ripple’s cross-border token has also registered slight price fluctuations over the past few days, currently trading at around $2.17. The squeezing Bollinger Bands on its chart, however, indicate that a significant move could be incoming, as X user xoom recently warned.

This metric is used to spot overbought or oversold conditions, potentially signaling a shift in trend. When the bands narrow, it reflects low market volatility, often hinting that a significant pump or drop could be on the horizon.

The indicator has been a precursor of a major bull run on a couple of occasions in the past. The bands squeezed in December 2024 when XRP was worth around $2.10, whereas a few weeks later, the valuation almost matched its all-time high of $3.40.

Meanwhile, Glassnode recently estimated that a rising number of XRP investors have started offloading their holdings since the beginning of June, with an average realized profit of almost $70 million per day. This heightened selling pressure could reinforce the case for a short-term bearish scenario.