Pi Network’s First Big Post–Pi Day Announcement Leaves Pioneers Unimpressed

Many community members continue to face the same issued they had even before the process began.

It has been two weeks since the conclusion of the much-anticipated Pi Day (March 14), in which the Core Team behind Pi Network announced some major updates and progress on key infrastructure developments.

One of those garnered the community’s attention, as many of them have been waiting for a long time to have their tokens migrated and made available. Although the team just bragged about some of the achievements in this manner, many Pioneers felt it was still not sufficient.

Second Migrations Began

CryptoPotato reported at the time the celebratory post pushed by the team, in which it laid out all the major changes to its overall ecosystem. In a more recent post on the hot topic of second migrations, they informed that the gradual rollout has begun after Pi Day and continues to this day. It should open the door for Pioneers to bring additional PI tokens to Mainnet and “further participate in the ecosystem.”

The process should allow users who have already migrated their PI balance once to be eligible to migrate their second transferable batch of tokens.

Second migrations will include referral mining bonuses attributable to Referal Team members who have completely passed KYC. Almost 120,000 Pioneers have reportedly completed second migrations of their balance since the process began two weeks ago.

The Core Team explained that first migrations for eligible Pioneers will continue as usual, even as second migrations roll out.

“Note that second migrations do not compromise the speed and throughput of first migrations. Furthermore, first migrations still take priority for the network to complete. Pioneers who still need to complete their first migrations are not affected by others’ second migrations,” reads the post.

Pioneers Still Not Content

Although many in the Pi Network community have been waiting particularly for this second migration step, the comments below the X post were quite controversial, to say the least. The team has been criticized for years for the lack of improvement in this manner, and many users continued to question the situation.

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One of them said their coins were returned even after they migrated them successfully, adding that they completed 2FA almost a year ago, without any real resolution. Another one said the second migration is still pending, while others were even more skeptical, noting, “I don’t believe in this scam project anymore.”