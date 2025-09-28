Pi Network’s Big Event Reaches Halfway Point: Key Updates for Pioneers

TL;DR

Pi Network’s big hackathon event, which began officially in late August, has reached its midway point, and the team has published a dedicated video to update its community about the progress.

In the meantime, the project’s native token continues to be deep in the red on multiple scales and is close to charting another all-time low.

Hackathon Halfway There

CryptoPotato reported in August that the Pi Network Core Team had come up with a new way to engage with its Pioneers in the form of a hackathon. The 2025 event began on August 21 and its final submission is scheduled for October 15, with an optional midpoint check-in on September 19.

The halfway video shows some of the applications that users have developed. The first is called Starmax, which allows users to buy goods with Pi in a simple way. Another one, dubbed Nature’s Pulse, connects consumers with farmers as it allows the former to purchase “fresh, affordable produce with Pi and get them delivered directly to them.”

Eternal Rush is a Pi Network-native online game. ReloadPi enables Pi holders to spend their tokens on buying thousands of products from over 300 brands, including ordering pizza or other foods and beverages.

StreamPi is a newly created application that caters to Pi investors, allowing them to upload their content and pay with just one token.

The team also reminded that there will be a prize pool of 160,000 Pi tokens for up to eight teams and will be distributed in the following manner:

1st Place – 75,000 Pi

2nd Place – 45,000 Pi

3rd Place – 15,000 Pi

Honorable Mentions (up to 5 teams) – 5,000 Pi each

Pi Price Update

Despite the evident success of the hackathon and other recent updates from the team, the project’s native token can’t catch a break. The asset marked a new all-time low last week at just over $0.25, and even though it tried to recover some ground, it was quickly halted and pushed south once again.

It’s deep in the red on a weekly scale (25%) and currently sits just 2.3% above the ATL from September 22.

The unlocking schedule for the next month is also somewhat concerning, as October 1 and October 4 will see the release of massive quantities, up to 13.4 million coins, which could intensify the immediate selling pressure.