Pi Network Team Announces Another Massive Milestone as PI Resurgence Continues

Despite the growing criticism from some Pioneers about certain shortcomings, such as token migration and failed KYC procedures, the team behind Pi Network continues to implement protocol upgrades, outline new features, and highlight big milestones.

The latest, announced yesterday, involves the growing number of millions of tasks completed by a million humans.

Over 526M Tasks

After acknowledging the rapid advancements in AI technology, the team’s blog post explained that the “hardest part of building reliable systems” is still “deeply human.” This is why they continue to rely on human input to improve their models, true inference quality, and scale data labeling and evaluation.

They believe that human input and AI work best together, and they combine them to enhance their product line and user experience. Its solution, as explained in the statement, is: “introducing the large-scale, globally distributed workforce of identity-verified human participants already active inside the Pi ecosystem.”

One of the examples of Pi Network’s success in this area came in the form of the completion of over 526 million validation tasks on the network by one million verified individuals. These tasks were part of the protocol’s native KYC system, and the validators’ work was paid directly in the underlying asset.

“Unlike many other KYC tools, Pi’s KYC uniquely combines AI automation with the power of its massive distributed human workforce to accomplish accurate and efficient verification for over 18 million people in over 200 countries and regions. The over 18 million identity verified people, in turn, may alo further join the marketplace of such a workforce.”

PI Price Pump

Although it has turned red on a daily scale as of press time, Pi Network’s native token went on an impressive run in the past couple of weeks. It surged from a local low of $0.165 to $0.20 earlier today, its highest price in about a month and a half. The last time it traded at such levels was after the rally propelled by the Kraken listing and the subsequent crash.

PI has solidified its position within the top 50 alts by market cap, as its own has neared $2 billion as of press time on CoinGecko. Data from PiScan shows that May 1 will see the release of almost 21 million tokens, which could intensify the selling pressure, but the average daily unlock number should ease to 6.7 million for the next month.

Meanwhile, some analysts remain highly optimistic about PI’s future, predicting massive price pumps of up to 1,400%.