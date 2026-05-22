Pi Network Says It Has Solved One of Crypto’s Biggest Problems

This is far from the first time the team has claimed this is a major crypto problem but Pi does it better.

Although it continues to have its fair share of non-believers, doubters, and critics, many of whom are within the broader Pi Network ecosystem, the team behind the project insists that it does certain aspects better than (almost) all other digital asset protocols.

In the latest post on X on the matter, the Core Team highlighted one of the key components of their infrastructure that is a better version of their counterparts.

Pi Says it Again

The problem itself was also targeted by Pi Network’s co-founder, Dr. Chengdiao Fan, at the 2026 Consensus conference in Miami. During her speech, she doubled down:

“Tokens issued advanced financial mechanisms running, but there is a lack of underlying utility and substance. There are tokens used mostly to raise capital without actually [providing] product innovation. People have too easy and immediate access to capital without actually doing the hard work to finish the building. There’s too much value extraction without equivalent value creation in the crypto space.”

Instead, she and the team claim that Pi Network has undertaken a contrasting approach as its own token can be “treated as tools that can support user acquisition, product engagement, and long-term utility.”

She added that Pi uses crypto tools, including payment ability to issue tokens and smart contracts, and aligns them to address and fix the ‘quick exits’ problems.

As mentioned above, the team made a similar claim last month, highlighting the issue while simultaneously indicating that 1 million verified users on Pi is not the same as 1 million users on other networks, since they have a more thorough verification process.

Enter Pi Launchpad

All of the above led to one of Pi’s solutions to this problem: the Pi Launchpad. The team described it as their design for “ecosystem tokens and launch mechanisms that aim to help products acquire real users who engage, provide feedback, and use those tokens within actual product experiences.”

As with a few other of the broader Pi Network products in recent months, Pi Launchpad will have a touch of artificial intelligence in it, as “AI makes it easier to build applications,” and the limiting factor “is no longer creation.”

However, it added that it operates as a combination of AI, blockchain infrastructure, innovative token and launch mechanisms, identity verification, and a large, engaged network of “real users” to directly address the gap in distribution and usage.