Pi Network Rolls Out Major Update for its Flagship Product: All Pioneers Need to Know

The team behind the controversial but very popular project outlined a significant update for the Pi App Studio, which introduces new features to allow creators to download their app’s source code and re-upload custom edits.

The move aims to bring together non-technical users and more professional developers under one dedicated toolset.

Pi App Studio New Update

Pi App Studio rolled out earlier this year as the team wanted to capitalize on the growing AI adoption, which they merged with the blockchain industry. It was initially designed to help everyday users (called Pioneers) build simple apps without comprehensive coding knowledge.

The new capabilities now make it a hybrid low-code platform. This means that users can export their projects, refine the code externally, such as adjusting UI elements or adding advanced functions, and then re-upload the modified version back to the Pi App Studio for further editing and deployment inside the broader Pi ecosystem.

On the other hand, more advanced technical developers will be able to leverage the toolset as a rapid-prototyping environment. They can now create a quick working model within the App, export the base code, and continue full-scale development elsewhere, instead of building Pi-integrated utilities from scratch.

The newly updated app can be introduced to the Pi App Studio for deployment through the simplified integration system, the team added, which should save time and streamline the entire release process.

Beyond Code Functionality

In addition, the team said it had implemented multiple UI and management enhancements aimed at improving the overall usability. Users will have more control over their projects, including the ability to upload preview images, share direct app links in the Fireside Forum, and even delete outdated creations following the release of a revamped management interface.

The “My Apps” section now includes search, sorting filters, and a dropdown menu for renaming or managing apps. The app creation limit has been increased from 10 to 100 projects, and expanded in-app Pi allocation from 1 to 100 tokens per creator. The team said this move should encourage greater experimentation and scale.

Last but not least, Pi Network’s Core Team explained that the overall design and performance upgrades have been modified to make the platform smoother, with fixes for Pi AI chatbot editing and other user-experience issues.