Pi Network Reveals Why Developers Should Pay Attention Ahead of Its Biggest November Event

The big event is coming next week, and the new pitch wants devs to pay close attention.

Pi Network’s Core Team published a fresh developer-focused update just days before its first-ever Ecosystem Summit, outlining how its multi-million-strong community, AI tools, payments infrastructure, and identity systems could give builders an unusual advantage.

The timing is quite interesting, as the three-day event is expected to bring new platform announcements and culminate in a $200,000 hackathon.

Devs Have an Edge?

The big post on the matter highlights several numbers behind the argument, starting with the major claim from the team that there are over 60 million Engaged Pioneers. Moreover, the nodes count is above 420,000, while the number of KYC-verified users is more than 18 million. Developers can access that vast audience through infrastructure including Pi SDK, Developer Portal, App Studio, SoloHost, Pi Payments, Pi Browser, the Pi Ad Network, and Ecosystem Directory Staking.

The main idea is that builders don’t need to create every layer themselves, as the team already provides authentication, payments, app discovery, monetization tools, and an existing user base that applications can tap into.

The Core Team also doubled down on their AI ambitions, saying its identity infrastructure could become considerably more useful as AI-generated content, autonomous agents, and malicious bots make it harder to distinguish genuine people online. Its KYC validator network has already involved more than a million individuals, the post said, completing over 526 million validation tasks. At the same time, PiVerify extends identity tools to third-party apps and businesses.

As reported before, Pi Network’s first-ever Ecosystem Summit begins on November 17, with Day 1 focused on developer-platform capabilities, ecosystem initiatives, demonstrations, and app showcases. Day 2 shifts toward AI and ecosystem infrastructure, while the last day will launch Pi Next, a new hackathon with a $200,000 USDT prize pool.

PI Price Update

The project’s native token was hit hard during the first wave of last week’s crypto market decline, dumping to a new all-time low of $0.0634. However, it somehow rebounded in the following days while the market kept plunging and tapped $0.07.

It was rejected there as the bears remain in full control, and it currently trades just under $0.068. Its weekly decline is at 9.8%, while its monthly drop is 12.5%. In contrast, BTC has tanked by almost 17% in the past month, ETH has slumped by over 19%, while XRP and SOL have plunged by 24% and 26%, respectively.