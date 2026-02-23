Pi Network Reveals Long-Awaited Pi Token Design: Pioneers Asked for Feedback

The new details were published with the Core Team's anniversary post. Here's what Pioneers need to know.

Amid the growing wave of criticism against the lack of actual progress on many sensitive topics, the Core Team celebrated the first anniversary of the launch of the Open Network last week.

In a lengthy post, they outlined some of the key achievements, developments, and what’s ahead for the protocol. One of those was the introduction of Ecosystem Token Design, aimed at driving real utility to the Mainnet.

Pi has released specific details on the Ecosystem Token Design on Pi Network as a Pi Request for Comment (PRC) to the community. Learn more about ecosystem token design here, and read the GitHub page for further details. https://t.co/aBURnSxtQa Feedback is welcome, and Pioneers… — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) February 23, 2026

Ecosystem Token Design

The new framework unveiled by the team for ecosystem tokens on its Mainnet wants to address one of Web3’s most persistent challenges: the disconnect between token issuance and real-world utility.

The initiative focuses on enabling community-created tokens that support functional products and services rather than speculative fundraising, as Pi Network’s Core Team alleged is the case with many blockchain projects. This would be a structural shift they believe is essential for sustainable ecosystem growth.

They admitted that tokens remain one of the most powerful tools in Web3, but many projects fail to deliver meaningful utilization and products, creating a structural misalignment between token issuance and innovation.

In contrast, Pi Network argues that its ecosystem is uniquely positioned to take a different approach. Given its large and active user base and expanding app ecosystem, the team plans to integrate tokens directly into product development and adoption rather than speculative financing.

Tokens Designed for User Acquisition

The current launch programs promote a new token model centered on utility and user growth, the team said. Instead of issuing such assets simply to raise funds, projects distribute tokens to support user acquisition and embed them directly into product functionality. This structure allows:

Users to hold projects accountable for product quality

Continuous feedback and iteration for improvements

Transparent and merit-based access to tokens

Token use within real applications

This process enables Pioneers to stake the native token and utilize it to facilitate participation and coordination. The team wants to enhance sustainability and transparency through a few key design features – liquidity-first structure, working product requirement, and user engagement incentives.

They also asked the vast Pi Network community for their feedback and reviews. They will be able to provide their input before the final implementation. It’s worth noting, though, that some of the most recent feedback from Pioneers has been anything but positive, with countless users questioning the overall state of the Pi Network ecosystem.