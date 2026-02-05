Pi Network Price Predictions for this Week

Let's have a look at some important PI price targets as the cryptocurrency continues to fall toward new all-time lows.

PI reached a new all-time low at 14.6 cents. Is this the bottom?

PI Network (PI) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $0.15

Key resistance levels: $0.2

PI Downtrend Accelerates

PI closed January with a new all-time low after briefly touching $0.146. Since then, buyers have pushed the price above 15 cents, but this is unlikely to hold if the downtrend continues.

Worst, there is no sign of a possible bottom yet, especially when major market leaders such as BTC and ETH continue to fall.

Aggressive Selloff since the start of 2026

As soon as the new year started, PI bears intensified their presence on the orderbook with massive sell orders. This led to a sharp 25% crash in mid-January. This pressure appears to continue in February, as can be seen on the chart.

Daily RSI Extremely Oversold

The daily RSI has been in the oversold region (below 30) since the start of the year, and it has not moved out of it. This is an extremely bearish signal, but it does hint at a possible bounce in the future, since prices rarely remain in extremes for long.

You may also like:

Should a bounce materialize later, watch the resistance at 20 cents, which could stop any relief rally.