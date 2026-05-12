Pi Network Price Crash to $0 or Jump to $1: 3 AIs Speculate What Is More Likely for PI This Year

"A crash to $0 is mathematically and socially unlikely for Pi Network in 2026," Gemini stated.

Pi Network’s PI has seen a few sporadic bursts of momentum in recent months, but its price has remained in a steep downtrend since February last year.

The token’s performance is among the most-talked-about topics in the crypto space, and we asked three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots to weigh in on what seems more likely for the rest of 2026: a collapse to $0 or a major revival to $1.

Unanimous Decision

According to ChatGPT, a crash to $0 is less plausible because assets typically plummet so much only when they lose all liquidity, community interest, and exchange access simultaneously.

“As long as millions of people still hold the token, speculate on it, mine it, discuss it online, and hope for future adoption, there is usually some market demand preventing a total wipeout,” it stated.

The chatbot claimed that a rise to $1 is more realistic but is far from guaranteed and would depend on several strong catalysts, including a Binance listing rumor becoming reality, significant ecosystem progress, a broader altcoin bull run, and renewed retail FOMO.

At the same time, ChatGPT is rather skeptical that all of these elements could align and trigger such a massive pump this year. It argued that the most realistic upper target for PI in 2026 is around $0.80.

Perplexity also estimated that a meltdown to $0 is out of the equation, noting that even the bearish analysts on X don’t foresee such a catastrophe. An ascent to $1 is possible but would require stronger exchange liquidity, real app usage, and a sustained crypto bull market, it added.

The chatbot stated that the most likely path for PI this year is to trade in the $0.12-$0.25 range, unless Protocol 23 and subsequent ecosystem upgrades drive real usage growth.

Lastly, we consulted Google’s Gemini, which largely supported the aforementioned predictions. It dismissed the possibility of a collapse to zero, given that there are millions of Pioneers, and outlined the project’s progress over the years.

“A crash to $0 is mathematically and socially unlikely for Pi Network in 2026. While many “hype” projects vanish PI has transitioned from a simple mobile app into a functional Layer-1 blockchain with several structural “safety nets” that prevent its value from hitting zero.”

Moreover, the chatbot noted that well-known exchanges like Kraken, Bitget, and MEXC have embraced the asset, providing a baseline level of liquidity and strengthening PI’s reputation.

Similar to ChatGPT, Gemini estimated that PI’s “golden ticket” for $1 and beyond is an official listing on Binance. The world’s biggest crypto exchange has been rumored to allow trading services with the asset for almost a year and even asked its users whether it should do so. The majority of the voters supported that step, yet Binance remains silent on the matter.

The Analysts’ Take

PI currently trades at around $0.17, and some analysts say this might be a good buying opportunity. Last month, X user JAVON MARKS envisioned a 1,400% price explosion to $2.80, while several months ago, they called for a triple-digit surge to $1.23.

According to A2Z BOSS, PI has been seeking balance below $0.40 and consolidating beneath $0.20. “Let the value continue to develop and consolidate below $0.20 for the next few weeks,” they added.

Of course, some believe PI could skyrocket to $10 or even $20 in the coming months, but such predictions seem unrealistic (to put it mildly) given the current price levels.