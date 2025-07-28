TL;DR

Binance listing rumors for PI have resurfaced, with the community eyeing August 15 as a potential date.

The asset’s price hovers around $0.44, down 85% from its all-time high. Over 404 million tokens are now held on exchanges, signaling rising sell pressure, though some analysts still expect a rebound toward the $1–$1.50 range.

Is This Time for Real?

Pi Network’s native token is tradable on several well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitget, Gate.io, and OKX. However, the giants Binance and Coinbase continue to stand aside.

The former held a community vote in February to check whether its users want to see PI available on the platform. Over 85% of the voters clicked the “yes” option, and the community has been eagerly awaiting the breaking news from Binance.

Over the past several months, there were speculations that the exchange would embrace the token on Pi Day (March 14) or Pi2Day (June 28). The latest speculation suggests August 15, with the community noting “unusual activity” in Binance’s hot wallets.

A message is circulating widely in the Pi community:#PiNetwork is said to be preparing for a Binance listing on August 15 ️

Unusual $PI activity detected in Binance hot wallets… Community buzz is growing — is the silent giant about to awaken?

Brace yourself for potential… pic.twitter.com/GxU0HZaMBt — Pi Barter Mall/Pi Network 来购酷买 (@pibartermall) July 28, 2025

The proponents of the cryptocurrency would definitely applaud such a move, but some analysts have previously outlined hurdles that could prevent it from happening. Earlier this month, the X user Kim H Wong claimed that Pi Network’s blockchain code is not fully open-sourced, the team hasn’t completed a third-party security audit, and it may not have officially applied for a listing.

Price Outlook

Support from the biggest crypto exchange will most likely trigger a substantial price uptick for PI, which is among the worst-performing altcoins during this bull run. As of this writing, the valuation hovers at around $0.44 (according to CoinGecko’s data), representing an 85% decline from the all-time high of $3 registered in February.

Furthermore, the rising amount of PI coins stored at crypto exchanges hints that the pullback may continue in the short term. As CryptoPotato reported on July 22, the figure surpassed 400 million, and in the following days, it spiked even higher to the current 404.4 million.

The shift from self-custody methods to centralized platforms could be considered a bearish element, as it increases the immediate selling pressure.

On the other hand, some analysts remain optimistic. X user MOON JEFF recently said he purchased some PI tokens, expecting the price to soar to the $1-$1.50 range.