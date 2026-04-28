Pi Network (PI) Rebounds by 6% as Analyst Expects a 1,400% Price Explosion

Pi Network’s native token has defied the broader crypto market’s correction today and surged to a one-month high.

While some analysts believe the rally might be just getting started, certain technical indicators suggest the bears might regain control in the near future.

Is PI Ready to Explode?

As of this writing, PI trades at above $0.19, representing a 6% daily increase and the highest level witnessed since late-March. Its market capitalization has surged to almost $2 billion, making it the 46th-biggest cryptocurrency.

It remains unclear exactly what sparked this sudden move, and the timing is even stranger, as Bitcoin (BTC) and many leading digital assets have headed south today (April 28). Perhaps one potential catalyst could be the community enthusiasm surrounding the migration to protocol 22, which was expected to be completed earlier this week. However, the Core Team has not yet revealed anything on the matter.

Analysts like JAVON MARKS believe PI has shown a “clear breakout and retest of a resisting trend,” which could signal the early phase of a “massive uphill run.” They predicted that the price could skyrocket by 1,400% to approximately $2.80, and that “this may only be the beginning stages of the process.”

This isn’t the first time the market observer has made a bold forecast about Pi Network’s cryptocurrency. When PI sat at roughly $0.36 last September, they called for a 240% surge to $1.23 – a zone the token hadn’t touched since spring 2025.

Pi Update brought up the fact that there is hype building because of the upcoming Consensus conference, which is scheduled to take place on May 7th. Pi Network is a partner of the event, and project co-founders Chengdiao Fan and Nicolas Kokkalis will speak on the main stage.

The Warning Signals

Despite the aforementioned optimism, some key on-chain metrics suggest PI’s price could soon re-enter red territory. Data shows that the number of tokens stored on crypto exchanges continues to rise, often seen as a precursor to selling.

Centralized platforms collectively hold 511.6 million coins, with Gate.io accounting for approximately 279.5 million and Bitget ranking second with around 153.3 million.

PI’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) should serve as another warning. The ratio has spiked above 70, indicating the asset’s valuation has increased too much in a short period and could be due for a short-term cooldown. The technical analysis tool ranges from 0 to 100, and anything below 30 is considered a buying opportunity.