TL;DR

Pi Network’s token has rebounded from recent lows and outperformed major cryptocurrencies like BTC and XRP in daily gains. Analysts predict further upside potential.

Speculation is mounting about a potential Binance listing on March 14, while Gemini has hinted at a major announcement on March 13, fueling anticipation within the PI community.

PI Outperforms the Leaders

Pi Network’s native token saw the light of day on February 20, and since then, it has experienced significant volatility. The price surpassed $1.80 on launch day, but it tanked below $0.65 mere days later. The bulls retook control towards the end of February, and the valuation hit an all-time high of almost $3.

The ongoing month has offered more turbulence, with PI dipping below $1.30 on March 9. However, that marked a local bottom, and currently, the price is worth approximately $1.70 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a 15% increase on a daily scale.

The coin’s resurgence coincides with a slight rebound of the entire cryptocurrency market. However, PI has outperformed most of the top 100 digital assets in terms of daily gains. Bitcoin (BTC), for instance, is up 2% for the day, whereas Ripple (XPR) has climbed by 3% for that timeframe.

According to some industry participants, PI has much more room for growth. The X user JAVON MARKS recently claimed that the price chart seems to have formed “a bullish Falling Wedge pattern breakout” that might be followed by a bull run to fresh peaks.

“Prices could be set for an over 72% increase back close to the $3 mark,” the analyst predicted.

The Approaching Pi Day

Pi Network will celebrate its sixth birthday on March 14. The date also symbolizes the mathematical constant π (pi), which is approximately 3.14.

Recently, there have been increased rumors that Binance might list PI that day. In February, the world’s largest crypto exchange held a community vote to determine whether its users would want to see PI available for trading. Over 86% of the voters clicked the “yes” option, but PI remains unavailable on the platform.

A potential listing will increase the coin’s liquidity and accessibility and could trigger upward pressure on the price. Historically, support from Binance has resulted in substantial rallies for the involved cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, the US-based crypto exchange Gemini might also hop on the bandwagon. Earlier this week, the company prepared the community for big news that is about to be announced on March 13. Some users commenting on the post suggested that the listing of PI could be the upcoming development.

The well-known exchanges that have already embraced Pi Network’s native token include Bitget, Gate.io, MEXC, OKX, and more.