TL;DR

PI rose 8% in the last week to just under $0.60 but stays in a downtrend on a longer timeframe. While some expect a rebound above $2.50, the scheduled unlock of 160M tokens this month could trigger selling pressure.

Ripple acquired Hidden Road for $1.25B and made progress on the legal front with the SEC. XRP’s price struggles to reclaim $2, while Standard Chartered predicted a massive surge to $12.50 in the next few years.

DOGE slid 4% in the past seven days to $0.15. Whales dumped over 1.3 billion tokens earlier this week, which could lead to a further slide.

Where’s PI Headed Next?

The native token of Pi Network witnessed massive volatility in the past week, with its price ranging between $0.40 and almost $0.75. Currently, it trades just south of $0.60 (per CoinMarketCap’s data), representing an 8% weekly increase. However, the asset remains in a massive downtrend since the all-time high of nearly $3 registered in February.

Despite the overall slump, some market observers remain optimistic that PI could chart new solid gains in the near future. Earlier this week, the X user MOON JEFF noted the coin’s resurgence following Donald Trump’s 90-day suspension on most new tariffs, envisioning the formation of a V-shaped curve that might result in a pump above $2.50.

On the other hand, the analyst warned about the increased number of PI tokens scheduled for an unlock later this month. As CryptoPotato recently reported, the total number of tokens released throughout the month will be over 160 million.

Almost 10 million PI are set to be freed up on April 18, marking the record day. The substantial unlock this month could lead to a price drop if holders choose to sell their long-awaited assets.

PI’s current circulating supply is around 6.86 billion tokens, but more than 5.1 billion are still locked as mining rewards.

Recent Ripple Developments

On April 8, the company behind XRP announced a whopping $1.25 billion deal to acquire the leading brokerage firm Hidden Road.

“With the acquisition, Ripple becomes the first crypto company to own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker. Hidden Road is one of the fastest-growing prime brokers around the world, offering institutions a one-stop-shop of advanced services, including clearing, prime brokerage, and financing across foreign exchange (FX), digital assets, derivatives, swaps, and fixed income,” the company’s official disclosure reads.

Ripple has also made progress on the legal front, recently shaking hands with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to hold the appeal and cross-appeal on their lawsuit. The company will not file its appellate brief on April 16 (as previously expected), while many industry participants believe the development is the final step before the official conclusion of the case.

XRP experienced little to no volatility on the latest update, and as of this writing, it trades just below the psychological level of $2.

The asset has been the subject of numerous bullish forecasts over the past few days, with Standard Chartered projecting a surge to $5.50 this year and $12.50 by the end of 2028 (just before the end of Trump’s presidential term).

Meanwhile, Ali Martinez recently estimated that “the XRP network is growing stronger,” with the total number of addresses holding at least one XRP hitting an all-time high of 6.26 million. The growth suggests rising adoption and investor confidence. It also indicates that more individuals or entities are accumulating in anticipation of a potential price rise.

How’s DOGE Doing?

The biggest meme coin has underperformed in the past week, with its price dipping by 4% to $0.15.

The latest actions of large investors signal that a further slump might be on the way. Earlier this week, whales offloaded over 1.3 billion DOGE in 48 hours.

Such a selling spree increases the token’s circulating supply and could be followed by a price decline (if demand doesn’t react accordingly). It may trigger panic within the community, prompting smaller investors to sell and add further downward pressure on the valuation.