Pi Network found support and bounced hard.

PI Coin Price Predictions to Watch This Week

Key Support levels: $0.52

Key Resistance levels: $0.67

1. Pi Coin Price Rallies Off Support

As soon as PI touched the support at $0.52, its price entered into a sustained rally that took it all the way to 64 cents before sellers returned to stop the ascend. This is a significant reversal that could see buyers back in charge to challenge the resistance at $0.67 next.

2. Buy Volume Explodes

With buyers back, the volume shot up in the past three days. This allowed the price to expand higher by almost 30%. If this cryptocurrency can sustain this buy volume a few more days, then the key resistance is likely to be tested soon.

3. Bullish Cross Detected

Another positive sign can be seen on the daily MACD which moved to the positive side with a bullish cross. This is a major signal that buyers are back and they mean business. It’s critical for PI to sustain this momentum in the coming days as that can increase the confidence in this move.