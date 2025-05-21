Pi Network found a bottom after a sharp correction – will a price reversal follow?

PI Price Predictions to Watch This Week

Key Support levels: $0.67

Key Resistance levels: $0.88, $1

1. Price Is in Recovery

After a 65% drop from its recent high at $1.7, PI managed to find a bottom around $0.67, where buyers returned to the scene again. This bounce managed to take the asset to $0.8 and may even test the resistance at $0.88 before sellers show up again.

2. Momentum Shifting Bullish Again

In the past few days, PI experienced a noticeable pick-up in buy pressure, which allowed the price to expand and increase by over 20% since its recent bottom. This is encouraging, but bulls will have to break the key resistance at $0.88 if they want to keep up this momentum. If successful, then PI has a good shot at hitting $1 again.

3. Volume Crashed, but is Recovering

During the rally in early May, the buy volume exploded and managed to take PI to $1.7. Since then, the volume crashed and took the price under $1. Nevertheless, in the past few days, buyers returned which allowed the volume to make a higher high. This is encouraging, but more buyers will be needed to sustain a recovery.