PI Network (PI) Price Predictions for This Week

PI’s correction has been ongoing for a few consecutive weeks now. Will it stop in the following several days?

PI Network (PI) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $0.15

Key resistance levels: $0.20, $0.28

PI Correction Continues

PI dropped from $0.30 to $0.17, which equals a 40% drawback. Normally, this should be more than sufficient if you have a bullish bias. However, in the past week, the asset has been moving sideways around $0.18, which is concerning.

That’s because the longer the price hovers around these levels, the more likely sellers are to return and attempt new lows. To make that scenario less likely, buyers have to return to PI and send it above $0.20 again. Anything less is an opening for bears to show up again.

Volume Vanishes

On the positive side, the sales volume has crashed. This implies that sellers have lost interest here or appear undecided. This has allowed PI to move sideways, but it is not yet certain that buyers will return to reverse this bearish price action.

If nothing changes in the near future, the bias leans bearish with sellers having a clear upper hand. That makes a drop to the $0.15 support likely and would also coincide with the breakout level from the major downtrend that started in 2025.

Daily RSI Under 50

Another bearish signal can be seen on the daily timeframe RSI, which shows this indicator is stuck under 50 points. As long as it cannot break above this level, there is little hope of a reversal.

While the moving average of the RSI is curving up at the time of this post, that is no guarantee it can start making higher highs. Only a break above 52 points would confirm it, which is the last high on the chart.