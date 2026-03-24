Pi Network (PI) Price Predictions for This Week

PI is cooling down after its most recent rally. Can bulls retake control?

PI Network (PI) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $0.15, $0.18

Key resistance levels: $0.20, $0.28

PI Correction Appears Completed

After the price spiked to 30 cents, PI entered a deep correction, falling below 20 cents. At the time of this post, the price is hovering around 19 cents, with 18 cents acting as a key support.

If PI can reclaim a price above 20 cents, bulls will have the upper hand and may attempt a new rally towards 30 cents. So far, the price is making higher highs and higher lows, which is a bullish signal.

Volume Falls

Since its most recent rally, PI’s volume has been falling. For this reason, bulls may need more time before attempting another go at making new highs. Still, simply holding the price in its current zone puts buyers at an advantage.

This advantage holds as long as the support at $0.15 is not lost. That level is key and must be defended at all costs. Luckily, sellers did not manage to push the price so low during this most recent correction. This shows bulls still maintain the upper hand.

Daily MACD Remains Bearish

The ongoing correction is likely to continue until the daily MACD turns bullish. Right now, the moving averages are falling, and the histogram remains on the negative side. While this is bearish, the MACD also suggests this correction could soon end.

Because the histogram is making higher lows, that shows sellers have lost interest, and the momentum could shift bullish again later this month. This will be an important opportunity for PI to break the resistance at 20 cents and push higher again.