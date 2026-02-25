Dark Mode
Pi Network (PI) Price Predictions for This Week

Duo Nine

PI is attempting to break away from its longstanding downtrend. Will it succeed?

PI Network (PI) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $0.15

Key resistance levels: $0.20

PI Breakout

The current price action suggests that buyers are attempting to break out of the existing downtrend. PI found good support above 15 cents, and as long as this holds, buyers have a good shot at higher levels. The current resistance is at 20 cents.

pi_network_price_chart_2502261
Source: TradingView

Bounce in Progress

After PI was rejected at 20 cents, the price entered into a pullback that is now bouncing on the downtrend line. If the bulls can hold the price here and push it to a higher high later, the breakout from this downtrend will be successful.

pi_network_price_chart_2502262
Source: TradingView

RSI Higher Highs

A key signal that bulls are on the offensive can also be seen on the 3-day RSI, which made a higher high. This could be an early sign that the buyers mean business and they will also attempt to send the price into a higher high above 20 cents next.

pi_network_rsi_chart_2502261
Source: TradingView
Duo Nine is a crypto educator and a seasoned technical analyst with over seven years of experience in price action trading. After buying his first Bitcoin in 2014, Duo never left this space.