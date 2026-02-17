Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Pi Network (PI) Price Predictions for This Week

PI’s relief rally has arrived! How high will it go?
Duo Nine

Share:

Share:

Pi Network’s native token has shown significant signs of revival in the past several days, surpassing $0.20, where it encountered resistance. What are the most important levels and what’s next?

PI Network (PI) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $0.15

Key resistance levels: $0.20

1. PI Finds Support

After a prolonged downtrend, PI has finally found good support above $0.15 and is now keen to test the resistance at $0.20. If successful, then the asset may finally enter a sustained recovery after months of decline.

Pi Price Chart. Source: TradingView
Pi Price Chart. Source: TradingView

2. Buying Exploded

Since February 12th, buyers rushed to this cryptocurrency and managed to push its price higher by 50%. This is an impressive rally in such a short period, but it is about to face the resistance at $0.20, which could cut this run short.

Pi Price on TradingView
Pi Price on TradingView

3. Daily MACD Turns Bullish

Another positive sign is the daily MACD that turned bullish. The histogram is making higher highs, and there are no signs of weakness at the time of this post. This supports a continuation of this rally, but watch closely the price reaction at $0.20 since sellers could return there.

Pi Daily MACD. Source: TradingView
Pi Daily MACD. Source: TradingView
SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
SECRET PARTNERSHIP BONUS for CryptoPotato readers: Use this link to register and unlock $1,500 in exclusive BingX Exchange rewards (limited time offer).


Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Tags:
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pi Network (PI)
News Icon

About the author

Duo Nine

Duo Nine is a crypto educator and a seasoned technical analyst with over seven years of experience in price action trading. After buying his first Bitcoin in 2014, Duo never left this space.