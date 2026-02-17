Pi Network (PI) Price Predictions for This Week
Pi Network’s native token has shown significant signs of revival in the past several days, surpassing $0.20, where it encountered resistance. What are the most important levels and what’s next?
PI Network (PI) Price Predictions: Analysis
Key support levels: $0.15
Key resistance levels: $0.20
1. PI Finds Support
After a prolonged downtrend, PI has finally found good support above $0.15 and is now keen to test the resistance at $0.20. If successful, then the asset may finally enter a sustained recovery after months of decline.
2. Buying Exploded
Since February 12th, buyers rushed to this cryptocurrency and managed to push its price higher by 50%. This is an impressive rally in such a short period, but it is about to face the resistance at $0.20, which could cut this run short.
3. Daily MACD Turns Bullish
Another positive sign is the daily MACD that turned bullish. The histogram is making higher highs, and there are no signs of weakness at the time of this post. This supports a continuation of this rally, but watch closely the price reaction at $0.20 since sellers could return there.
