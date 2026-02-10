Pi Network (PI) Price Predictions for This Week

A closer look at where the Pi Network price might be headed in the next few days as the broader market continues to chop.

PI had no relief since early January. How low will the price go?

PI Network (PI) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $0.13

Key resistance levels: $0.15

PI Downtrend Continues

Since the price began to decline in early January, PI has not experienced a relief rally. This selloff has been extremely aggressive and continues at the time of this post. With buyers absent, the search for a bottom continues. The current support is at 13 cents and the resistance is at 15 cents.

Selling Exploded

Since mid-January, selling pressure has increased sharply, which could indicate that some whales are exiting in a rush. This process appears to be ongoing, and until the sell volume drops, PI is unlikely to see a bounce.

Daily RSI Remains Oversold

Since January 20th, the daily RSI has been in the oversold region below 30. More concerning is that it has stayed in that zone since. This signals an extreme sell pressure that did not allow any recovery for the price. Expect lower lows as long as this persists.