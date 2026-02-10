Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Pi Network (PI) Price Predictions for This Week

A closer look at where the Pi Network price might be headed in the next few days as the broader market continues to chop.
George Georgiev

Share:

Share:

PI had no relief since early January. How low will the price go?

PI Network (PI) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $0.13

Key resistance levels: $0.15

PI Downtrend Continues

Since the price began to decline in early January, PI has not experienced a relief rally. This selloff has been extremely aggressive and continues at the time of this post. With buyers absent, the search for a bottom continues. The current support is at 13 cents and the resistance is at 15 cents.

pi_network_price_chart_1002263
Source: TradingView

Selling Exploded

Since mid-January, selling pressure has increased sharply, which could indicate that some whales are exiting in a rush. This process appears to be ongoing, and until the sell volume drops, PI is unlikely to see a bounce.

2026-02-10 11.24.05
Source: TradingView

Daily RSI Remains Oversold

Since January 20th, the daily RSI has been in the oversold region below 30. More concerning is that it has stayed in that zone since. This signals an extreme sell pressure that did not allow any recovery for the price. Expect lower lows as long as this persists.

pi_network_price_predictions_1002263
Source: TradingView
SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
SECRET PARTNERSHIP BONUS for CryptoPotato readers: Use this link to register and unlock $1,500 in exclusive BingX Exchange rewards (limited time offer).


Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Tags:
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pi Network (PI)
News Icon

About the author

George Georgiev
Contact:

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.