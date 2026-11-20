A closer look at the recent performance of PI, XRP, and ADA.

Despite recent ecosystem updates, Pi Network’s PI continues to plunge and has dropped to a new historic low.

Ripple’s XRP has also headed south and, according to some analysts, is at risk of a further brutal crash. For its part, Cardano (ADA) lost a key psychological barrier, while the latest news surrounding the project has been far from encouraging.

PI’s New Bottom

The popular altcoin has plummeted nearly 80% over the past week, and its market capitalization has shrunk to $580 million (per CoinGecko), making it the 91st-biggest cryptocurrency. PI lost 10% of its valuation in the last day alone and currently trades just north of $0.05, the lowest level in its history.

The token’s renewed pullback coincides with a sell-off across the broader crypto market, where Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below $62,000, while Ethereum (ETH) lost $1,800.

PI’s red day also comes right after the conclusion of Pi Network’s Ecosystem Summit, an online event held between November 17 and November 19. The team had previously detailed the summit’s agenda and focus:

“Three days of developer platform announcements, technical demonstrations, developer conversations, and app showcases, featuring new opportunities to build on Pi.”

Several hours ago, the Core Team shed more light on the event’s final day, which includes a special hackathon offering a 200,000 USDT prize pool.

“Build apps for Pi’s ecosystem of 60+ million engaged users using AI coding agents, Pi’s Developer Console, and tools released at this Ecosystem Summit. Or bring self-hosted applications to SoloHost. Pi Foundation has also allocated up to 20 million Pi in the App Growth Initiative to provide marketing support to help eligible apps attract and engage users,” the announcement reads.

XRP Bleeds Out

The cryptocurrency correction hasn’t been kind to Ripple’s cross-border token, too, which plunged below the $1 psychological mark. As of press time, it trades near $0.95, down 7% on a weekly basis.

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Ali Martinez recently suggested that a large ascending triangle has been developing on XRP’s weekly chart since 2017. He noted that the asset is down over 40% since its October high of $1.55, claiming this structure signals that the pullback could extend toward the rising trendline at around $0.78.

“That’s where I would expect buyers to step in. If $0.78 holds, XRP could begin a much larger recovery toward the triangle’s horizontal resistance around $3.50,” he added.

For their part, ChartNerd claimed the asset’s next expansion is taking shape as the price approaches a six-year support floor for a third retest.

“Historically, 85-95% corrections have established the retests preceding major breakouts. Hold the line, structure confirms,” the analyst concluded.

How’s ADA Doing?

Cardano’s native token tumbled by roughly 13% on a weekly scale, currently trading under $0.15. Despite the downtrend, Sjuul | AltCryptoGems thinks it remains above a key support level.

“I’m just not sure that the unswept low just below the current price is that safe. For a meaningful reversal, we probably need to hunt the liquidity there first,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s team revealed that DJED, the network’s overcollateralized stablecoin, and the reserve token SHEN will be shut down on December 31, 2026. To learn about the latest ecosystem developments, check out our dedicated article here.