Pi Network (PI) Plummets 30% in Classic ‘Sell-The-News’ Crash Following Kraken Listing

PI was violently rejected at $0.30 and it's the poorest performer today from the larger-cap alts.

Although its vast community is preparing to celebrate the so-called Pi Day today, the ecosystem’s underlying token experienced one of its most painful corrections, driving it south by 30% in less than 24%.

This crash came even after reports that the Core Team had successfully implemented a crucial upgrade, whose deadline was March 12.

v20.2 Update Completed?

The team behind the controversial project announced its first protocol migration for the year to v19.6 on February 21. The next one, v19,9, was successfully migrated on March 4, and they explained that v20.2 will be implemented by March 14. However, they tightened the deadline to March 12 a few days later.

Although the second deadline passed on Thursday, there’s no official update from the team regarding its status. However, multiple reports from accounts designated to cover Pi news have asserted that it was successfully migrated. v20.2 is not a routine technical update; it’s a mandatory protocol adjustment designed to strengthen the network and ensure it can support rising demands and utilization.

The team promised that security, scalability, and reliability of the blockchain infrastructure should be enhanced following its completion.

PI Plummets

The project’s native token became the most significant gainer over the past few days. Yesterday alone, it skyrocketed by 30% to its highest price level since late November at almost $0.30. Perhaps a large portion of these gains was driven by the implemented updates and the promise of the following one. However, there was another big reason behind PI’s wild run – the official listing on the veteran US exchange Kraken.

Similar listings tend to boost the underlying token as it helps to legitimize it and increase liquidity. However, this significant rise in PI’s price has come to a halt as the asset has wiped out almost all recent gains and has plummeted to $0.21. In fact, it has even turned red on a weekly scale, dropping by over 11%.

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Today’s crash appears to be a classic ‘sell-the-news’ moment, in which the underlying asset rockets as the hype builds and crumbles after the update/listing becomes official.

The upcoming token unlock schedule is quite high over the next few days, with 17 million and 16 million coins to be released on March 17 and 20, respectively, which could increase immediate selling pressure. However, the following three weeks are expected to be calmer, with the average number of tokens to be unlocked decreasing to under 4.5 million per day.