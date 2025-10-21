Pi Network (PI) News Today: October 21st

The recent Pi Network developments and the price performance of PI. These are the main topics we will touch upon in the following lines.

The New Updates

Towards the end of August, the team behind Pi Network launched the Pi Hackathon 2025: an event that encourages Pioneers to create real-world applications that expand the utility of the PI token.

To boost interest, a 160,000-coin prize pool was awarded to the top eight teams. While the Hackathon was supposed to run until October 15, Pi Network’s team has not yet revealed details about its conclusion.

Another recent development is the upgrade of the AI-powered platform Pi App Studio. The Core Team unveiled new updates “to make app creation more accessible and customizable, and integrated within the ecosystem.”

What’s Next?

One popular X user who seems to be a fan of Pi Network’s co-founder, Nicolas Kokkalis, summarized the project’s recent milestones and outlined what might be coming next. On the Testnet side, they noted sustained testing, AI-assisted development tools that improve daily operations, and the rollout of community-built apps that benefit the broader ecosystem.

The X user envisioned the launch of Mainnet developments, such as strengthened security protocols, smart KYC and wallet systems, and further app integration.

“Pi Network is evolving from testing – real-world utility & adoption. This shift will unlock true decentralized value for all Pioneers,” they concluded.

Pi Price Outlook

Contrary to the advancements of Pi Network, the price of its native token remains among the worst-performing cryptocurrencies (at least from the top 100 club). Currently, it is worth around $0.20 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a 42% decline on a monthly scale and a whopping 93% crash compared to the all-time high of $3 witnessed in February.

Indicators like the increased amount of PI stored on crypto exchanges and the upcoming token unlocks hint that the bulls might suffer even more in the short term. As of this writing, over 412 million PI are situated across such platforms, with nearly half that amount on Gate.io, whereas arond 116 million coins are set for release in the following 30 days. Both factors could lead to increased selling pressure.

Meanwhile, the PI community has started losing hope that the asset’s price could soon reclaim its record level. Earlier today, the Pi News account on X polled users when PI might set a new ATH. The majority (almost 54%) expect it in 2026 or later, while 33% see it happening this cycle.