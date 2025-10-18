Pi Network (PI) News Today: October 18th

PI’s price continues to sink, but the project behind the token remains in the spotlight with a series of notable developments. Here’s a breakdown of everything new you should know.

The Latest Endeavors

As CryptoPotato reported, Pi Network’s team unveiled new updates to the Pi App Studio “to make app creation more accessible and customizable, and integrated within the Pi ecosystem.” Specifically, the new features improve the user experience, provide further AI-assisted capabilities, and strengthen the connection between creators and the community.

Pi App Studio is an AI-powered platform launched by Pi Network, which enables users to create decentralized applications (dApps) without any programming skills. It was launched on June 28, a date known across the PI community as Pi2Day.

Another recent endeavor related to Pi Network is the Pi Hackathon 2025. This event encourages developers to create real-world applications that expand the utility of the PI token, thereby improving the ecosystem. It incentivizes participants’ efforts with a prize pool of 160,000 coins, distributed to the first eight teams.

The event’s starting date was August 21, and it was supposed to end on October 15. Nonetheless, Pi Network’s team has not yet unveiled any information about its conclusion.

PI’s Free Fall

Despite the aforementioned developments, the price of Pi Network’s native token has been on a massive decline in the last several months. Currently, it trades at roughly $0.20, representing a 43% drop on a monthly scale and a staggering 93% crash compared to the all-time high levels from February.

The waning enthusiasm across the community, coupled with the looming token unlocks, suggests a further downfall might be incoming. Data indicates that nearly 120 million PI will be freed up in the next month, a less substantial amount than in previous months, yet still capable of increasing selling pressure.

You may also like:

The Positive Signs

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as two factors indicate PI’s price may rebound soon. The first is the reduced amount of tokens stored on crypto exchanges. The figure has dropped to 411 million after over 2.6 million PI have been transferred from centralized platforms to self-custody methods in the past 24 hours. This leads to reduced immediate selling pressure.

Next on the list is PI’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), which traders often use to spot reversal points. The technical analysis tool measures the speed and magnitude of the latest price changes, with a range from 0 to 100. Readings below 30 are considered buying opportunities, while those above 70 indicate incoming corrections. As of this writing, the RSI stands at 26.