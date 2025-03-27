There are some major developments on the Pi Network front, including inclusion in one of the most popular messaging apps for its native token as well as some changes for developers. Let’s dive in.

Telegram integration

CryptoPotato reported a few days ago, as news emerged that the Pavel Durov-founded messaging app had integrated PI tokens for certain actions. Users can now hold, buy, and store the asset but cannot send, withdraw, or receive it through the Telegram wallet app.

The news was published by Pi News, an X account with over a million followers linked to Pi Network. However, the official channel of the project is yet to confirm it, even though many users on X have posted screenshots on their PI tokens on Telegram’s wallet.

Updates for developers

The update that indeed came from the official Pi Network X channel was focused on developers. It said that Pi Community apps that have complied with the necessary listing guidelines and have completed PiNet migration by May 28 this year can “secure their domains without bidding, with certain requirements and restrictions.”

The grace period stands at the aforementioned date due to some developers missing the initial migration opportunity.

Developers need to take certain actions to move forward. Since the community app is already available on PiNet (for those who have completed the migration procedures), they need to register URLs, set display preferences (mobile or desktop version), and optimize the user experience to allow non-Pi users to explore the apps.

PI price update

Despite the positive developments mentioned above and the overall market resurgance as of late, PI token has continued its downtrend. The asset, which stood at $3 roughly a month ago, has dumped by 72% since then and now sits at just over $0.8. In the past week alone, the token is down by almost 30%.

Nevertheless, certain analysts remain positive on its future price performance. MOON JEFF believes there could be more short-term pain ahead and a potential drop to $0.6. However, that could be the needed bounce-off point that could lead to a surge to a new all-time high at $5.

Andrew Griffiths sees a buying opportunity for PI if its price slips to $0.75 due to the creation of a Falling Wedge Pattern. Pi News noted that people should be more focused on participating in the construction of the project, and PI’s price will react accordingly. However, some users saw this as a sign of desperation, while others believe it’s encouraging.