Pi Network (PI) News Today: March 25th

The controversial crypto project remains among the most-talked-about topics in the entire digital asset space, and one upcoming development may increase its popularity even more.

PI pumped hard in mid-March, but the momentum faded fast. Meanwhile, current market signals suggest that a further correction may be looming.

Pi Network Gains a Top-Tier Spot

One of the biggest and most influential crypto conferences, Consensus 2026, is less than two months away, and it was revealed that Pi Network will be one of its sponsors. Other backers of the event are well-known organizations such as Grayscale, Google Cloud, Ripple, Circle, Mastercard, and many more.

The news sparked major excitement across the PI community, with some highlighting the significance of the development. X user Whale Hunter, for instance, pointed out that Pi Network’s sponsorship comes with a 20-minute main-stage session focused on PI and Artificial Intelligence.

Consensus 2026 will be held in Miami from May 5 to May 7. The event is expected to gather roughly 20,000 attendees, with Forbes describing it as “the Super Bowl of Blockchain, the World Cup of Web3.” Speakers include heavyweights like Michael Saylor, Paul Atkins, Bo Hines, Arthur Hayes, Kevin O’Leary, Brad Garlinghouse, Tom Lee, Justin Sun, and others.

This isn’t the first time Pi Network has done something similar. Last year, the project served as a Gold Sponsor of TOKEN2049 in Singapore, which is another major crypto conference.

The Protocol Updates

At the beginning of March, Pi Network’s Core Team disclosed that the protocol v19.9 migration was successfully completed, while version 20.2 arrived with the Pi Day celebratory announcement on March 14. The update drew significant attention because it introduced the first steps toward smart-contract support, or as X user drealFx said:

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“In simple terms: Pi is moving closer to becoming a fully functional blockchain ecosystem, not just a digital coin.”

The team aims to release these features gradually and plans to prioritize categories that add real utility. Pi Network later revealed that the next protocol upgrade is v21, albeit without providing a specific release timeline.

PI Price Outlook

The aforementioned advancements, as well as Kraken’s decision to enable trading services with PI, triggered a major rally for the asset, whose price reached a five-month peak of around $0.30 less than two weeks ago.

Nonetheless, this rally was short-lived and was followed by another painful decline, which pushed the valuation as low as $0.17. As of this writing, PI trades at around $0.18 (per CoinGecko), representing a 20% drop on a 14-day scale.

Token unlocks could make the coming weeks even more turbulent. Over 175 million PI are set for release in the next 30 days, with April 2 standing out as the record day when 15.2 million coins will be unlocked.