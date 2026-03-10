Pi Network (PI) News Today: March 10th

Pi Network, a crypto project often surrounded by controversy, has been drawing renewed attention lately after the Core Team announced a series of upgrades and key developments.

In the days ahead, further updates may emerge that could influence PI’s price.

What Happened and What’s Next?

Earlier this month, the team behind the project revealed that the protocol v19.9 migration was successfully completed, while the next version, v20.2, is scheduled for release later this week, or around March 12.

Another notable development was the newly revealed case study showing how Pi Nodes could be leveraged as a distributed network for AI computing and model training.

Beyond the expected protocol upgrade, the community’s attention has shifted to March 14, widely known as Pi Day for its symbolic resemblance to the mathematical constant π (3.14). In 2025, Pi Network expanded its ecosystem around that date, with many speculating that a similar move might occur this year.

Some community members hope for a major listing on Pi Day, whereas others believe a key announcement from the Core Team is more likely.

PI Remains Trending

The native token of Pi Network is among the best performers from crypto’s top 100, with its price surging by roughly 30% over the past week. A few days ago, it briefly climbed to a three-month peak of $0.23, while currently it is worth $0.22 (per CoinGecko’s data).

Its impressive rise naturally drew the attention of traders and investors, pushing PI into the spotlight. At one point, it even became the top-trending cryptocurrency on CoinGecko. Although the token has cooled off slightly, it remains among the platform’s 15 most-searched digital assets.

Sell-Off on the Way?

Over the past few days, there has been an evident shift of PI tokens from self-custody to centralized exchanges. Data shows that approximately 4.8 million coins have been transferred to trading venues in the last 24 hours alone, thus bringing the total number to 454.1 million. This doesn’t directly imply a short-term price collapse, although the development is often interpreted as a pre-sale step.

Moreover, PI’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) briefly crossed above the bearish mark of 70 and remains quite close to it. This means that the asset has entered overbought territory and could be headed for a pullback. Conversely, anything below 30 is considered a buying opportunity.