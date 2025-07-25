Despite underperforming during this bull run, Pi Network (PI) remains an intriguing topic in the world of crypto. In this article, we will touch upon the most recent developments surrounding the project and observe the price dynamics of its native token.

The Latest Updates

Pi Network’s ecosystem comprises numerous features, as the team frequently announces updates related to them. Earlier this week, Pi Wallet (a digital wallet that allows users to store, send, and receive PI tokens) introduced a new “BUY” button, meaning people can purchase PI directly within the application.

Shortly after, the developers unveiled new buttons for exchanges and Mine Pi for Free to the “Buy” screen, alongside on-ramps via Onramper. “Soon we can access exchanges straight from the wallet,” the X post reads, which was published by the Pi News channel.

Other features which are part of Pi Network’s ecosystem are Pi Browser (a decentralized web platform for interacting with PI-based apps) and Pi App Studio (a tool launched during the Pi2Day 2025 event that lets people build dApps regardless of their technical background).

PI Exchange Balances Keep Rising

Just a few days ago, the number of PI tokens stored on cryptocurrency exchanges jumped to a new all-time high of over 400 million.

The figure has been rising, and as of this writing, it is approximately 401.7 million, with almost 50% of that amount held on Gate.io. This is considered a bearish sign since it increases the immediate selling pressure.

Another factor that may drag the price down is the scheduled multi-million token unlock over the next 30 days. Data shows that around 170 million PI will be freed up within that timeframe, which will allow investors to offload assets they have been waiting for a long time.



Price Predictions

PI is currently worth approximately $0.44 (per CoinGecko’s data) and is among the worst-performing altcoins during this bull run. The price is down 85% from its all-time high of $3 registered in February, but some analysts believe the pullback may continue in the short term.

One popular X user observed PI’s recent price performance to estimate that “the most likely outcome from here is a downtrend towards $0.40.”

“The pump with the new “BUY” feature is over and this perfectly shows the hurdles PI has … low liquidity, too much unlocks and no dev narrative is making the time hard for it. Be careful,” they warned.

Others, like MOON JEFF, are more optimistic. Recently, he assumed that PI is “trying to reclaim its glory,” envisioning a potential rally to $1.

Will Binance Say ‘Yes?’

The biggest crypto exchange issued a community vote in February to determine whether its users want to see PI available for trading on the platform. The vast majority was supportive, but the company has not yet respected their wish.

Over the past few days, there has been renewed speculation that Binance might list the asset, with some X users predicting this might happen soon.

A green light from the crypto behemoth will likely trigger a price rally for PI due to increased liquidity, boosted visibility, and overall hype. There are, however, some pessimists who have outlined certain hurdles that may prevent this from happening.

The X user Kim H Wong argued that Pi Network’s blockchain code is not fully open-sourced, the team hasn’t completed a third-party security audit, and it may not have officially applied for a listing.