Pi Network (PI) News Today: December 2nd

The team behind Pi Network rolled out multiple updates in the past few weeks, with some X users speculating that more major announcements are on the way.

While the project’s native token remains in green territory on a two-week scale, certain indicators suggest it might be gearing up for a short-term correction.

The Latest Endeavor and More

Towards the end of November, Pi Network’s team collaborated with CiDi Games (a gaming platform that builds Pi-integrated games millions of Pioneers can use). The partnership aims to broaden the real-world use cases of the PI token while unlocking new opportunities for the users.

In addition, Pi Network Ventures (the entity’s investment arm) backed CiDi games. The crypto project has supported the gaming sector over the last several months through initiatives such as hackathons, app incubation programs, and monetization via the Pi Ad Network. It also released FruityPi, which is a mobile game designed to give users a simple way to engage with the ecosystem while earning rewards.

According to X user Pi Network Academy, the Core Team could introduce another “huge” update before Christmas.

“It may be related to the V23 Protocol Upgrades & the much-awaited PiDex launch! PI is gearing up for something big. Stay tuned and position yourself,” the speculation reads.

Price Outlook

The collaboration with CiDi Games had a positive effect on PI, and despite the retreat over the past few days, its price is up approximately 3% on a two-week scale. This contrasts with the performance of many leading cryptocurrencies, which are well in the red within that timeframe. Bitcoin (BTC), for instance, has dropped by 4%, whereas Ethereum (ETH) has plunged by 8%.

As of this writing, PI has a market cap of just south of $2 billion, making it the 60th-largest digital asset. Despite its minor resurgence, though, the token remains far from its glory days witnessed earlier in 2025.

Back then, its price reached an all-time high of $3, whereas the capitalization exploded to roughly $13.5 billion.

What Are the Indicators Hinting?

More than 185 million PI tokens are scheduled for release in the next 30 days, which can be interpreted as a bearish signal. After all, the development will give some investors the chance to sell assets they have been waiting for some time. The record day is December 6, when 7.2 million tokens will be freed up.

The shift toward exchanges may also spell bad news for the bulls. Almost 2.5 million tokens have been moved from self-custody to centralized platforms in the last 24 hours, a move often considered a pre-sale step. Of the 428.6 million coins held on exchanges, Gate.io controls the majority share.