Pi Network (PI) News Today: April 8

The cryptocurrency market has flashed green today (April 8) following the two-week peace deal between the United States and Iran. Pi Network’s PI has followed the revival, though its gains are far more modest than those of leading digital assets.

Meanwhile, the asset continues to draw interest, and its popularity could grow even more after the major crypto conference in Miami next month.

The Recent Advancements

The team behind the controversial project has been quite active lately, announcing vital upgrades involving the entire ecosystem. In February, it unveiled the migration to version 19.6, whereas v19.9 was released in early March.

Next was v20.2, which was considered highly important because it lays the foundation for smart-contract capabilities. It was successfully upgraded before the symbolic Pi Day (March 14). The migration to version 21 was scheduled for April 6, but the Core team has not yet disclosed that development.

Besides the protocol updates, Pi Network revealed the start of the second migrations. Last week, the developers explained that Pioneers willing to pass the first or second migration should set up Pi Wallet two-factor authentication (2FA) by completing step 3 of the mainnet checklist.

“This step is required to further strengthen account and wallet security before real Pi is transferred, an irreversible and immutable blockchain transaction. To complete 2FA, Pioneers may need to add a trusted email address if one has not been set up yet,” the message reads.

Most recently, the team announced that the first distribution of KYC validator rewards has been completed. It was explained that more than 526 million validation tasks were completed by over a million validators: a process that helps verify the identities of millions of users globally. The initiative also incorporates AI-driven features, making the achievement even more noteworthy.

PI Remains in the Spotlight

Popular altcoins like Zcash (ZEC), Internet Computer (ICP), Bittensor (TAO), and more have rallied by double digits over the past 24 hours, while PI has risen by only 2% and currently trades at $0.17 (per CoinGecko data). Moreover, it is down 20% for the last month and almost 95% since the all-time high of $3 observed at the start of 2025.

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Despite the poor performance, the asset remains quite popular, and today it is the seventh most-trending cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap. Ahead are market leaders such as BTC and ETH, whereas ZEC, TAO, and ADA lag behind.

The coin and the project behind it may draw even more attention in the near future due to the upcoming Consensus 2026. The global crypto conference will take place in Miami at the beginning of May, with Pi Network serving as one of its sponsors. The deal comes with a 20-minute main-stage session focused on PI and Artificial Intelligence.

Token Unlocks and More

The next 30 days could be even more challenging for the bulls, given the heavy unlock schedule ahead. Data shows average daily unlocks of nearly 8 million tokens, with multiple April dates surpassing 15 million each. This doesn’t guarantee a further price crisis, but it will allow some investors to cash out coins they have been waiting for a long time, thereby increasing the chance of a pullback.

The rising number of PI tokens stored on crypto exchanges is another factor worth monitoring. The total figure has been gradually rising in the past few weeks, exceeding 485 million. This trend signals that many people have been moving their holdings toward centralized platforms, which is often seen as a pre-sale step.