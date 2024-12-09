TL;DR

Pi Network has surpassed 100 million app downloads, with 14 million users completing KYC verification, leaving 1 million more to meet the December 31 deadline for the Open Network launch.

The Pi Core Team’s December roadmap announcement for the mainnet open launch is highly anticipated, though past delays have sparked community skepticism.

The Recent Developments

It has been more than five years since Pi Network’s launch. The project allows people to mine digital assets directly from their smartphones without significant energy consumption. However, it has raised some eyebrows across the community since Pi Network’s native token and open mainnet have yet to see the light of day.

Despite the controversy, it remains one of the most talked-about projects in the cryptocurrency space, with a growing community base. Not long ago, the team revealed the Pi Network application had surpassed the milestone of 100 million downloads.

Earlier this year, Pi Network’s developers claimed that the launch of Open Network depends on completing 15 million KYC user verifications. According to Pi News, 14 million people have already complied with the rules, with one million left to do so. The final deadline is December 31.

This date was moved several times, causing mixed reactions from the community. The latest extension was announced at the end of November:

“The first Grace Period deadline to submit the KYC application is now extended to December 31, 2024, making it the same as the second deadline to migrate.”

So, What’s Going On?

It is safe to assume that the community of Pi Network is eagerly waiting for a groundbreaking development that could come at any time now. After all, the Pi Core Team previously promised to announce the mainnet open roadmap, which should provide more clarity on when users will be able to buy and sell Pi tokens in December.

Some praised the team for providing the information, while others were less supportive, suggesting there would be another extension.

We have yet to see whether the remaining weeks of 2024 will offer any major developments or if the pessimists will turn right.