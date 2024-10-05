Pi Network, the mobile app that allows users to mine cryptocurrency on their smartphones, has been one of the most popular projects in recent years, garnering the attention of millions of people throughout the world.

The application has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store, and many users eagerly anticipate the launch of its token, PI, and subsequent listing on crypto exchanges. While many of them are sitting on thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of coins, there is currently no clarity on when or even if these will be available for trading.

Most recently, as CryptoPotato reported, the team has postponed an important deadline to December 31st. This is the time during which users are able to pass the necessary Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification procedures. This is referred to as the “Grace Period” and is supposedly a prerequisite for the launch of their mainnet and, subsequently, the token.

However, many users are left with frustration because the team has extended this deadline many times in the past. Previously, it was September 30th, then it was November 30th, and now it is the end of December. Many have raised concerns about the project’s legitimacy.

It’s also worth noting that an increasing number of speculative posts online claim that the project has raised billions in funding. So far, the team has not officially announced or confirmed this.

During a recent talk show, the team behind PiBridge – a platform that’s supposed to bridge Pi Network with other protocols, failed to address the launch of the mainnet.

That said, the most important imminent deadline to watch, at the time of this writing, is December 31st. The question is if the team will extend it once again.

Meanwhile, the Pi Network team’s most recent push is for influencers to apply to their program ahead of the Open Network launch.