Pi Network (PI) in November: 3 AIs Reveal Their Upside Price Targets

Google's Gemini appears to be the biggest optimist (from those we consulted).

October has been a tough month for the cryptocurrency market, and Pi Network’s PI was not spared amid the overall decline.

After shedding roughly 16% of its value over the last 30 days, the token has left Pioneers hoping November will deliver the long-awaited positive momentum. We asked three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots whether PI is poised to rebound this month and how high it could go. Check out the answers.

30% Increase on the Way?

Numerous leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), Monero (XMR), and more, have posted daily gains, yet PI is among the few in red territory today (November 4) after declining by 2% and currently trading near $0.075 (per CoinGecko).

According to ChatGPT, the token’s potential peak this month would be $0.09, with $0.10 described as “a stretch target.” It said the key to a possible increase would be reclaiming resistance around $0.0785-$0.0825.

“A sustained breakout with stronger trading volume would make the next resistance near $0.0904 a credible objective,” the chatbot added.

OpenAI’s platform claimed that the clearest scheduled catalyst for PI in November is the upcoming Ecosystem Summit, scheduled for November 17-19. As CryptoPotato reported, the online event will include platform updates, developer-tool demonstrations, app showcases, and discussions between devs and the Core Team.

Perplexity presented a similar outlook, saying the most realistic November upside target for PI is about $0.09-$0.10, with $0.1049 being the absolute peak. The chatbot argued that the bullish case depends on PI holding above $0.074 and then breaking $0.079 with sustained volume. Similar to ChatGPT, it touched upon the Ecosystem Summit, saying:

“The November 17-19 event is the main potential catalys, but analysts note that a lasting rally would likely require tangible product or launch-date announcements rather than just event hype.”

A More Optimistic Scenario

Google’s Gemini estimated that PI could surge by roughly 60% in November and exceed $0.12. It said that such a strong performance would depend heavily on a decisive break above the key $0.0785-$0.0825 range, followed by confirmation of the $0.0904-$0.10 zone. Gemini also suggested that a surprise listing on a major crypto exchange could fuel a price rally.

At the same time, the chatbot cautioned that PI continues to face selling pressure from newly unlocked tokens entering circulation, making a further decline a realistic possibility.