TL;DR

PI surged by double digits in the past day , with predictions of a potential Binance listing pushing the token’s price to uncharted territory in the following months.

Some of the exchanges that have already embraced the asset include Bitget, OKX, and MEXC, while Bybit’s CEO labeled Pi Network a scam.

PI on the Run

Contrary to the crypto market crash observed in the past few days, the native token of Pi Network – PI – continues to chart substantial gains. Several hours ago, its price hit a new peak of over $1.90 (per CoinGecko’s data) before settling at its current $1.89. This represents an impressive 21% increase on a daily scale.

PI has been the talk of the town for a while now, and many industry participants noticed its solid performance. Some envisioned the ongoing condition could be the starting point of a major bull run.

The X user GEM HUNTER predicted the valuation could soar to as high as $10 by the end of April. The crypto enthusiast based their forecast on the potential support coming from Binance.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange recently held a community vote to determine whether its users would want to see the asset available for trading on its platform. The results will become official on February 27, with over 85% of the voters clicking the “yes” option so far.

Justin Wu also believes that the possibility of a Binance listing could benefit the token. The market observer noted that PI has outperformed well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) lately, claiming that “Binance & Pi Day is coming.”

“If anything, it’s time to shine and gain attention at this moment. It’s PiTime.”

It is worth mentioning that some popular crypto exchanges, such as Bitget, OKX, and MEXC, have already allowed trading services with PI.

Scam or Not?

Pi Network is undoubtedly among the hottest topics in the crypto space, but it has also been the subject of huge controversy. The project has been quite unclear about certain developments over the years, and its constant delays and extensions have frustrated many community members.

One of the critics is Bybit’s CEO – Ben Zhou – who recently described Pi Network as a scam, assuring that the exchange will not list the PI token.

Interestingly enough, his entity became a victim of a major multi-billion dollar hack shortly after his bashing comments. The X user Crypto King noted the incident’s timing and PI’s subsequent price increase, hinting at a potential connection. “Connect the dots,” they mysteriously stated on the social media platform.