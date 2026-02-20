Pi Network (PI) After 1 Year: Growth, Challenges, and What’s Ahead

The controversial cryptocurrency project Pi Network has been around since 2019, but users had to wait until February 2025 before they could finally trade the native token PI.

Over the past 12 months, the Core Team has rolled out multiple upgrades as the ecosystem has continued to develop. Yet, PI’s price has suffered a steep decline, the project is still grappling with several challenges, and some Pioneers have voiced growing criticism. The key question now is whether the upcoming advancements can trigger a decisive comeback for PI or whether the bears will remain in charge.

Happy First Birthday, PI

Exactly one year ago, Pi Network launched its Open Network. The initiative made PI publicly accessible and enabled exchanges to list it as the first to hop on the bandwagon were Bitget, OKX, and MEXC.

On the debut day, the asset’s valuation varied across platforms, ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. Interest from traders and investors was high over the following days, and PI reached a historical peak of approximately $3 by the end of February last year. Meanwhile, its market capitalization exploded above $18 billion, placing the coin among the 15 largest cryptocurrencies.

However, the peak was short-lived, and PI headed straight south in the following months. Some reasons potentially suppressing the price include ongoing token unlocks, fading interest from market participants, accusations that the project could be a scam, and Binance’s inaction.

The world’s largest crypto exchange was rumored to follow Bitget, OKX, and MEX in listing PI: a move that could lift the token’s value by increasing its liquidity, visibility, and overall legitimacy. It even held a community vote to ask its clients whether they wanted the asset available on the platform. While more than 86% of the participants selected the “yes” option, Binance has yet to honor their wish.

PI has seen sporadic price revivals over the last several months, driven by upgrades announced by Pi Network’s team, but currently trades at around $0.17, representing a staggering 94% decline from the all-time high.

Some of the updates targeted the verification process, which has long been a source of frustration for many users. In September 2025, for instance, the team unveiled Fast Track KYC – a feature that allows Pioneers to participate in the Mainnet ecosystem “earlier than ever before.”

In October, it was revealed that more than 3.36 million additional users had successfully completed the required verification procedures following the release of a system process that conducts vital checks on Tentative KYC cases. Just a few weeks ago, the team unveiled a technical upgrade that should allow multiple Pioneers to pass the Miannet migration. Specifically, they claimed the roughly 2.5 million users who were previously unable to migrate will be unblocked.

Other standout developments over the past 12 months include the launch of Pi Network Ventures (a Pi-related fund targeting $100 millin in investments in innovative startups), the project’s entry into the AI space through Pi App Studio, the introduction of the first Hackathon, and a partnership with CiDi Games to accelerate Web3 gaming engagement.

Most recently, the Core Team disclosed that migration to Protocol v19.6 was successfully completed. “Next up is v19.9 – the final step before v20. Node operators should make sure they’re upgraded and stay tuned for further instructions,” the X post read.

What Lies Ahead?

Many members of Pi Network’s community believe that 2026 could be successful, claiming that something “big” is on the horizon. Some have pointed out March 12 as a key date, as a major upgrade related to the Pi DEX activation is expected to go live then. If confirmed, the launch could play an important role in strengthening user trust and increasing real-world use of PI.

Meanwhile, rumors have circulated that leading exchanges, such as Kraken, may soon offer trading services for the token.

Pioneers are also closely watching March 14 – a date, known across the community as Pi Day due to its symbolic resemblance to the mathematical constant π (3.14). Pi Network expanded its ecosystem on that day in 2025, and it remains to be seen whether a similar move will occur this year.