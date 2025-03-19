The past several days have been quite interesting for Pi Network, during which it noted some serious developments. In the following lines, we will summarize the most essential ones.

The End of the Grace Period

Pi Network users had until March 14 to complete the necessary Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification steps and migrate to the mainnet. This time, the deadline, known as the Grace Period, wasn’t extended, meaning those who did not abide by the rules risked forfeiting most of their mined PI tokens.

Recently, the developers behind the project said some Pioneers will have to complete two-factor authentication (2FA) using a trusted email before their Pi is successfully migrated to the mainnet blockchain.

“Certain Pioneers who migrated their Pi to Mainnet over the last few weeks – but are still within the 14-day pending period – will also need to complete 2FA; otherwise, their Pi will be securely returned to their mining app. After the completion of the 2FA, their same balance will get migrated again,” the team added.

Adoption on the Rise



The list of cryptocurrency exchanges that have allowed trading services with Pi Network’s native token keeps growing. As CryptoPotato reported, the latest to jump on the bandwagon is the Hong Kong-based CoinEx, which listed the PI/USDT pair.

Some of the other well-known platforms that have embraced the asset include Bitget, OKX, Gate.io, and MEXC. Many members of the crypto community have raised hopes that Binance will also follow suit soon.

After all, the world’s biggest crypto exchange issued a vote last month to determine whether its users want to see the PI token available on the platform. While 86% of the voters clicked the “yes” option, Binance has yet to take action on the matter.

Pi Network Price Predictions

PI’s price briefly surpassed $1.80 on launch day (February 20) before crashing below $0.65 a day later. However, towards the end of last month, the bulls stepped in and pushed the valuation to an all-time high of almost $3. The peak was short-lived, and PI has been on a downtrend ever since. Currently, it trades at around $1.15, or a 42% decline on a two-week scale.

Despite the bearish mode, numerous market observers remain optimistic that the price could soon head north. The X user Coinvo told their more than 300,000 followers on X that PI might follow the so-called “the power of three (PO3)” pattern, meaning the next move could be to the upside.

Others have envisioned PI to reach the staggering $314.159 – a number symbolically linked to π (Pi) ≈ 3.14159. It’s worth mentioning that such a high price would require the asset’s market capitalization to explode to multi-trillion territory, making the prediction highly implausible (to say the least).