Pi Network keeps making headlines while its token remains at the center of bold price predictions. In this article, we’ll break down the latest developments from the past few days.

Pi Network increases its global presence

Earlier today (April 18), Pi News (a news channel dedicated to covering Pi Network activities) revealed that the project was added as an official sponsor of Consensus 2025.

The annual conference, which will cover cryptocurrencies, Web3, and AI, will take place in Toronto, Canada, from May 14 to 16. Other entities that appear as sponsors alongside Pi Network include Nomyx, OpenFortune, Rootstock, Stacks, and others.

According to X user Pioneer, Pi Network’s Founder & Head of Technology, Nicolas Kokkalis is set to take the stage at the conference. Some prominent names expected to attend the event are Eric Trump (the son of US President Donald Trump) and Robert Hines (Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets at the White House).

Listing signals from HTX, PI staking, and more

One of the leading crypto exchanges – HTX (formerly known as Huobi) – recently uploaded a mysterious post on X. A pyramid stands at the center of the picture, while a skyline of towering skyscrapers is in the background. The Pi Network community quickly spotted PI’s logo on one of the buildings, speculating that HTX might become the next trading venue to list the token.

Backing from this high-profile exchange could significantly enhance the asset’s liquidity and accessibility, which may positively impact the price.

However, HTX’s hint should not be regarded as a guaranteed listing, as the community has seen previous similar moves from Binance and perhaps even Coinbase.

For now, the exchanges providing services with the token include OKX, Gate.io, MEXC, CoinEx, and others.

Separately, MOON JEFF (an X user who frequently touches upon Pi Network) revealed that the PI on-ramp has become available on the Zypto App.

“You can now buy PI with your bank card or mobile money. Very simple,” he said.

Pi News, on the other hand, noted that PI staking is now available on OhPlay, where users can get up to 192% APY under certain conditions.

The same news channel bragged about the network’s speeds and transaction costs, which are reportedly faster than those on Ethereum and even cheaper than those on Ripple.

PI price outlook

The native token of Pi Network has recorded a slight increase in the last 24 hours, and it currently trades at around $0.61. However, this represents a severe decline compared to the local top of $0.77 witnessed last week and a massive collapse from the all-time high of almost $3 observed at the end of February.

Despite the pullback, some analysts are optimistic that a new all-time high is just a matter of time. MOON JEFF claimed PI is ready to explode to $5, adding that BANXA has been buying more tokens to sell to fiat users.

On the other hand, investors should beware of the major release of 212 million tokens scheduled for the next 30 days. The unlock might be followed by a price drop should investors decide to sell their long-awaited assets.