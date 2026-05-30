Pi Network News and PI Price Update May 30

A closer look at some of the most important news for Pi Network this week and an update on its price action.

The past seven days saw Pi Network’s native cryptocurrency move more or less in line with the rest of the market, declining by a total of 4.7%.

A few important project-oriented developments also took place, so let’s have a look at some of the more important news around the project.

Important Protocol Update for Pi Network

Undoubtedly, the main development story for the past few days centered on an important protocol upgrade for mainnet node operators. As CryptoPotato reported, all Pi mainnet nodes are required to move to version v24. The deadline is set for June 2nd, 2026.

The team described the update as very quick to complete, with downtime expected of about 15 minutes. However, the warning around it is significant, because nodes that fail to update risk being disconnected from the canonical chain.

That could create instability if enough operators delay the process. Developers have also advised operators not to upgrade all nodes at once, instead routing traffic through other nodes during the transition.

For Pi Network, the move comes at an important stage, because the project continues to focus on infrastructure and utility, while the market continues to watch for signs of technical progress that can translate into more confidence in the native token Pi.

CiDi Games Beta Draws Engagement

The second major update is coming from the ecosystem side of things. CiDi Games – a Pi Network Ventures portfolio company – launched its beta application within the Pi Browser. The move is supposed to bring Pioneers 10 instant-access games across puzzle, idle, action, and competitive categories.

The move also introduced skill-based tournaments, platform progression through CiDiScore, the Pi ELF companion experience, and more.

The early traction was notable. In less than a week, CiDi Games attracted more than 81,000 Pioneers across more than 160 countries and regions, generating over 1.2 million game sessions. The launch also showed that Pi-based applications can reach users organically, build engagement, and test monetization through real utility rather than speculation.

CiDi Games, a Pi Network Ventures portfolio company, launched their beta app in the Pi Browser! This brought Pioneers 10 instant-access games along with skill-based tournaments, platform progression through CiDiScore, the Pi ELF companion experience, Elf Continent, and developer… pic.twitter.com/7iqdZxUoIb — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) May 28, 2026

Pi Price Remains Under Pressure

Despite the notable ecosystem updates, PI’s market performance remained depressed today. At the time of this writing, the token is trading at around $0.143, down about 4.7% over the past week, with a market capitalization of nearly $1.53 billion and daily trading volume of around $8.7 million – a far cry from its former days of massive activity.

The cryptocurrency continues to reflect broader caution observed in altcoins this week, with traders weighing technical progress against weaker market momentum.

As it stands, PI’s price action suggests that investors are not easily swayed by announcements.