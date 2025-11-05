Pi Network Marks Significant Milestone as PI Token Defends the $0.2 Level

PI dipped below $0.20 yesterday during the market-wide crash, but remains above it now.

One of the news channels dedicated to covering developments regarding the popular yet controversial crypto project informed about the latest milestone, which puts Pi Network above behemoths like Coinbase, OKX, and Crypto.com.

At the same time, the native token is trying to reemerge following yesterday’s market-wide calamity that drove the entire capitalization south by over $300 billion at one point.

New Major Milestone

Pi News, the social media channel with over a million followers on X, informed that the project has surpassed 100 million downloads. According to the screenshot they shared, this means that Pi Network’s downloads are significantly higher than those for the largest US-based crypto exchange, Coinbase.

The gap with OKX and Crypto.com is even wider, as both are somewhere in the 10 million to 20 million bracket. CryptoPotato was able to verify these numbers on the Google Play Store, which confirms that Pi Network’s downloads were indeed above 100 million.

This achievement comes on the heels of the latest updates announced by the Core Team. One of them is the partnership with OpenMind (a company developing an operating system for robots), which opened the path to AI for Pi Network.

Additionally, the team outlined impressive numbers in terms of verified user bases, with more than 3.36 million such accounts passing the KYC procedures.

PI Defends $0.20 Support

The entire cryptocurrency market tumbled on Monday and Tuesday, with bitcoin plunging below $99,000 for the first time since June. Ethereum erased all 2025 gains and dumped toward $3,200.

Pi Network’s native token was not spared from the crash, plummeting from $0.25 to just under $0.20 within hours. However, the bulls managed to maintain that level, and the asset has bounced to just under $0.22 as of press time.

As reported yesterday, some X users believe in PI’s potential, highlighting big targets of somewhere between $3 and $5 in the next few years. However, the asset remains far away from these targets now, while the average daily number of tokens to be unlocked in the next month suggests there might be some pain on the horizon.

The most tokens to be released will be on November 15 (over 6.7 million), while November 23 will see just 3.2 million.