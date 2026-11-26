Here's the full recap of Pi Network's first-ever Ecosystem Summit with the most important details you might have missed.

The Core Team behind the popular yet controversial project delivered several concrete announcements at the Ecosystem Summit beyond the expected developer demonstrations.

Among the most notable were a Q1 2027 Mainnet timeline for its DEX, AMM, and Launchpad, with up to 20 million PI in app-growth support; new AI-powered developer tools; and the launch of a $200,000 hackathon.

DEX, AMM, and a 20 Million PI Initiative

Perhaps the biggest announcement is that Pi Launchpad, decentralized exchange (DEX), and automated market maker (AMM) functionality are scheduled to reach Mainnet in Q1 next year. The Core Team said the infrastructure will support ecosystem token launches and applications that incorporate tokens for specific utility purposes.

So far, these capabilities were part of Pi’s testing environment, making the Mainnet timeline one of the clearest forward-looking commitments from the Summit. This is something many users have complained about in the past.

The team is also putting significant resources behind application growth. The App Growth Initiative, supported by the Pi Foundation, will provide a marketing budget of up to 20 million native tokens. Eligible applications can use platform-supported incentives to reward KYC-verified Pioneers for qualifying participation and referrals, allowing devs to attract users without funding those rewards themselves.

This helps Pi’s broader push to turn its claimed over 60 million engaged users into an active app economy. Before the Summit, we highlighted how the team had been pitching its existing community, payments infrastructure, identity system, and developer tools as an advantage for builders.

There’s More

The Summit also introduced a new Developer Web Console and MCP integration, which allows compatible AI coding agents to help developers register apps, configure them, and integrate Pi authentication and payments. Co-founder Nicolas Kokkalis demonstrated the process by building an app from scratch.

Another major addition is Pi DataLab, a human-in-the-loop platform designed to connect organizations that need human input with Pi’s identity-verified community. Potential use cases include data labeling, ranking, evaluation, and physical-AI tasks, with eligible Pioneers able to earn PI tokens or other supported assets for completing work.

Other demonstrations included Testnet subscriptions for recurring payments, x402-based programmatic payments for applications and AI agents, SoloHost AI packaging, an upgraded App Directory, and broader programming-language support.

The event concluded with Pi Next, the new hackathon that comes with a 200,000 USDT prize pool. Applications are due by January 5, 2027, while CryptoPotato previously explained that participants can build through the Developer Web Console or publish self-hosted apps through SoloHost.