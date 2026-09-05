Pi Network Just Released 3 Major Upgrades: Here’s What They Mean for Pioneers

The latest expansion of Pi Network's ecosystem targets developers responsible for building applications on top of the network.

The Core Team behind the popular project rolled out three new capabilities designed to make its ecosystem more attractive to app developers. The project also overhauled its developer documentation as it continues its broader push toward real-world utility.

The team said this update comes after several months of releases focused on enhancing Pi beyond simple crypto transactions and creating more reasons for users to actually explore and utilize the ecosystem.

3 New Features

The three new developer capabilities are local storage, access to app-specific staking data, and file and video sharing. Perhaps the most interesting is the first one.

Selected whitelisted Pi Browser apps can now store certain information directly on a user’s device instead of requiring devs to maintain their own backend infrastructure. Preferences, session inflation, and other applicable data can consequently be stored on the device, which can reduce infrastructure costs and complexity while providing a consistent experience across Android and iOS, added the post.

It’s worth noting that the data is not uploaded to Pi Network’s servers, even though the feature currently has several limitations. Only whitelisted apps have access, as storage capability is limited, and old data can eventually be removed.

Staking Data API, the second release, allows eligible developers to see how much effective Pi a user has staked specifically for their application through Ecosystem Directory Staking. Devs could potentially use this info to build app-specific features around their most committed supporters.

The last one, called Pi.shareFile, allows apps to use a phone’s native sharing functionality for files, images, and videos. Some of the examples outlined in the blog post range from marketplace customers sharing receipts or photos to gaming and content apps allowing users to share clips directly.

More Devs Wanted

In addition to the three new features, Pi Network announced that it has consolidated previously fragmented dev resources into a single documentation platform, which now covers everything from app registration and sandbox development to authentication, Pi payments, Mainnet preparation, and launch.

It also introduces AI-assisted guidance for integrating authentication and payments. The idea is quite clear as it reduces the friction involved in building applications for Pi and fits into the project’s broader strategy.

The team said that these releases tackle a problem that could be very important for the project and the native token’s long-term prospects: giving developers more tools and fewer technical obstacles to continue building apps that people actually want to use.