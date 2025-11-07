Pi Network Just Dropped Another Major Update: What It Means for Pioneers

The Core Team behind the popular project just announced a new update for the Pi Node, which has been upgraded to version 0.5.4. It comes with several improvements for the overall user experience, including on the Pi Desktop application.

At the same time, the protocol’s native token continues to struggle at just over $0.20 amid the overall market uncertainty.

Pi Node Version 0.5.4 Is Here

The statement reads that the new version aims to improve reliability, accessibility, Node rewards calculations, and “responding to issues raised by the Pioneer community.” The Pi App Studio display issue has been fixed – it was a known problem in which deployed apps did not show previews correctly.

This only benefits a previous update to the Pi App Studio, which saw the icon moved to the top navigation bar in Pi Desktop, next to the Pi mining app and Node. Consequently, it has been displaced from the previous location within the Utilities tab in the Pi mining app.

The Pi Node application, which is now known as Pi Desktop, will support opening approved external links with the introduction of the 0.5.4 version. This will allow access to blog posts, resources, and updates that are linked from the app and Pi App Studio. According to the team, this will help users avoid breakdowns within the Node when they encounter external links.

The new version also fixed some of the bugs reported in the previous one, such as difficulties with the Node mining rewards, automatic updates, and block container creation. Lastly, the team announced a new open port verification mechanism:

“The Node now includes an improved system for tracking open ports on Pioneers’ Nodes. This update allows for more reliable and secure Node bonus calculations. It’s also an essential step towards the larger goal of enabling the migration of Node mining rewards.”

PI Price Update

The project’s native token experienced a substantial revival at the end of October when it pumped from around $0.20 to almost $0.30. However, that relief rally was short-lived, and the broader market’s correction pushed it south once again as November started.

Nevertheless, PI has been able to remain well above the crucial support at $0.20 and now sits close to $0.22. This is 26% higher than the all-time low marked nearly a month ago, but it’s also 93% lower than the ATH from late February.

The average number of PI tokens to be unlocked in the next month has increased slightly to just over 4.5 million from the 4 million seen recently. This could increase the selling pressure on the asset if those investors who had been waiting for their coins decide to dispose of them quickly.