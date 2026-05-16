Pi Network Issues Urgent Safety Warning for All Pioneers

The warning came amid a growing number of scams within the entire market.

The cryptocurrency industry has certain negative aspects, such as the growing number of bad actors trying to exploit victims following popular projects with giveaway or airdrop scams by typically impersonating key members of their teams.

Pi Network’s only official X channel decided to issue an important clarification on how the vast number of users can guarantee to be following only the actual accounts and not fall victim to such schemes.

Only These Accounts

In its most recent posts on verification and ecosystem growth, Pi Network’s Core Team explained that the user base in its broader ecosystem has grown to over 60 million. Roughly 30% have already been approved and verified through its Know-Your-Customer procedure, while more than 16.7 million have been successfully migrated to Mainnet.

Given the significant number of claimed active users, the team decided to clarify which official accounts they should follow. The post below contains links to the two founders’ X accounts, Nicolas Kokkalis and Dr. Chengdiao Fan. Both have received affiliate badges that help Pioneers “identify their only real accounts.”

It’s worth noting that neither of them is particularly active on social media, with the most recent visible posts published years ago.

As some Pioneers may have noticed, affiliate badges have recently been assigned to the Pi Founders’ official X accounts. This helps you identify their only real accounts! For your safety, always verify information through the official Pi Safety Center and official Founder… — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) May 15, 2026

The team also warned that Pioneers have to be wary of scammers trying to impersonate anyone linked to the project, unofficial accounts, and misleading links “claiming to represent Pi.”

Ripple, SHIBA Sound the Alarm, too

Pi Network is far from the only crypto project that has been targeted by scammers. Ripple’s CTO Emeritus recently published a similar post, warning his 700,000 followers on X that there could be fake accounts on social media impersonating him, trying to promote fake airdrops or giveaways.

Shiba Inu, another popular project among retail investors, also frequently warns its users and followers to be cautious regarding suspicious posts and ads running on social media. One of the latest such warnings sounded the alarm about multiple fraud attempts involving the SOU NFT.