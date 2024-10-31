TL;DR

Pi Network reminded about an important deadline that users must comply with.

Community anticipates deadlines and whether targets will finally be met.

One Month Left

Pi Network – remains a very controversial topic within the space. Although it has been around for five years, its native token and open mainnet have yet to see the light of day.

Earlier this year, the team behind the project urged users to pass Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures so they can move closer to completing the aforementioned goals. Initially, people had until the end of September to do so, but later, the deadline was extended.

Most recently, Pi Network reminded that the verification process (known as the Grace Period) will run until November 30, 2024.

One month left to secure your Pi reminder — Complete first Grace Period deadline by submitting your KYC application by November 30, 2024! https://t.co/VMD4Yu1ES7 pic.twitter.com/3eGTcdIHn8 — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) October 31, 2024

The team assured that everyone failing to abide by the rules in time will be provided an individual Grace Period timer:

“This timer will continue to count down as long as this process is pending a user action and will pause in the event that an individual is blocked by the system in these following specific steps: being ineligible to apply to KYC, being stuck in the KYC process more than one month, having a tentative KYC status, and delays by the system from Mainnet migration.”

It will be interesting to see whether Pi Network will reach some of its targets in the following months, considering the multiple delays and postponed events that have frustrated some community members in the past.

Meanwhile, users are waiting for December, when the Pi Core Team is supposed to give more information on the mainnet open roadmap (which should enable the buying and selling of Pi tokens).