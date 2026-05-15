Pi Network Drops New Update That ‘Changes the Equation for Creators’: Details

The team behind the controversial project continues to post frequent updates to its substantial user base in terms of the latest developments in its broader ecosystem.

The latest, which went live on Pi Network’s only official account on X, focused on how vibe coders and creators can use the ‘massive user base of over 60 million Engaged Pioneers.’

AI and Human Input

Ever since Pi Network’s Core Team introduced the Pi App Studio last year, they have often outlined the advantages of using AI. However, instead of trying to separate the new technology from human input, they are actively combining them to get the best of both worlds.

In the new post, the team said vibe coders and creators can utilize the aforementioned 60 million user base by “easily bringing their external AI-created apps to Pi’s real distribution network and utility ecosystem through Pi App Studio.”

This means that even those with non-technical products can build apps using platforms such as Codex, Replit, Lovable, Claude Code, Cursor, or other AI-assisted coding tools. Then, they can employ the Pi App Studio to convert the new applications into Pi-native apps.

The post doubles down on the narrative that Pi Network aims to close the gap between creating apps, something in which AI can easily assist, and turning those new products into actually usable and helpful tools.

Ideas Too Good Not to Be Seen

The team further noted that creators can now connect their apps to an existing ecosystem with users, payment capabilities, identity verification, decentralized human infrastructure, and platform-level tools in place, instead of rebuilding infrastructure from scratch.

Consequently, this feature allows users’ ideas to become reality and reach other customers a lot faster. The team said it added this possibility because “your ideas are too good to be seen.” The feature is already activated and users can take advantage from it using the Pi App Studio.