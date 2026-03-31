Pi Network Drops Big Update on Pioneers and Second Migration

Pi Network’s Core Team, which has come under serious criticism as of late, has just updated on the number of users who have completed the second migration of their balances.

As with similar posts on X before, though, the community was quick to pick up on the statement and lash out at the lack of actual progress.

119K and Counting

Recall that the team made several major announcements on Pi Day (March 14), ranging from protocol updates to the highly anticipated second migrations. The process began on that day and continues with a gradual rollout. The idea is to allow Pioneers to bring additional Pi to Mainnet and “further participate in the ecosystem.”

Those who have already migrated their token balances once may now be eligible to do it again with the second batch of transferable coins. Second migrations also include referral mining bonuses attributable to Referral Team members who have completed KYC fully.

The new update from the team, published a few hours ago, indicated that almost 120,000 users have completed second migrations of their transferable balances, including their referral mining bonuses, and the gradual rollout continues.

Over 119,000 Pioneers have completed second migrations of their transferable balances so far, as the gradual rollout continues. Explore the full update below ⬇️https://t.co/jF30vH1mLE — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) March 31, 2026

Community Still Not Happy

Although over 119,000 sounds like a massive number, most of the comments below Pi Network’s post on X continued a recent trend of bashing the team for the lack of results. One user said the actual project community is made up of millions of users, and the team should not brag about approving only 119,000.

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Others also asked why the process is taking so much time, and questioned the status of tentative KYC, in which they are reportedly stuck for months or even years. There were even a few users claiming that they had not received any updates on the first migrations.