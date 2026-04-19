Pi Network Core Team Claims Superiority Over Other Crypto Projects: Here’s Why

It has been over a year since the official launch of Pi Network, but more than half a decade since the project started attracting users.

Within this timeframe, its community, known as Pioneers, has grown into the millions, the team said, and recently outlined why their user base actually means more than those on other chains.

PI > Others?

The post on the only official X account linked to the project noted that there are over 18 million identity-verified users within the broader Pi Network ecosystem. However, although this is by far not the most significant number for any blockchain, as some of the largest have hundreds of millions of active wallets over the years, the team outlined where it differs and is supposedly superior to most.

“1 million verified users on Pi ≠ 1 million users on other networks.”

This is because most other networks measure growth in simple account numbers, and very few look at the verified users. In contrast, the Core Team behind Pi Network said it “recognized the importance of identity verification early on and that unverified account creation is simply not enough.”

“Verified identities are needed for any meaningful transactions, especially in real-world economies.”

Whenever an asset is transferred, it “raises a basic question of identity: who is sending it, and who is receiving it.” If those identities remain unknown, it’s more difficult to trust that the transfer is valid or that it went to the correct receiver, the team added.

This is why they decided to build a “fully KYC-verified Mainnet ecosystem,” which reduces spam and increases trustworthiness.

This Time, Community Agrees

Most of the other posts from the Core Team in the past few months have faced heightened scrutiny from the community, mostly over KYC and their inability to transfer their tokens to the mainnet for a long time. However, the majority of the comments below this post were significantly more supportive.

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One user noted that having over 18 million verified users even before smart contracts are fully live is “the kind of distribution that makes developers on other chains genuinely uncomfortable to think about.” Another one added, “Who else remembers when people doubted the KYC process would even work at this scale?” A third agreed that a verified network is “not just cleaner” but “fundamentally more trustworthy for any kind of economic activity.”