Pi Network Core Team Celebrates Pi Day 2026: Here’s What Every Pioneer Needs to Know

The project's co-founders celebrated with new product releases and promises in a video on X.

Due to the resemblance to the mathematical constant π (3,14), March 14 is well known as Pi Day within the vast project community. Consequently, all eyes were on the protocol yesterday, with multiple posts online highlighting the event.

The Core Team also made a highly anticipated statement, with the co-founders praising it on the seventh birthday. They introduced a series of new ecosystem upgrades aimed at expanding utility, developer participation, and overall network infrastructure.

Pi Day Arrived

In an explanatory blog post, the team outlined the introduction of several key developments. These include the Pi Launchpad MVP on Testnet, protocol upgrades enabling future smart contract functionality, second Mainnet migrations, KYC validator rewards, and new Mainnet capabilities for Pi App Studio.

These improvements represent the next stage of the project’s long-term strategy to build an inclusive, utility-driven blockchain ecosystem with real-world applications and broad accessibility for the underlying token. The team added that Pi Day serves as an opportunity to introduce new tools that enable both developers and everyday users to participate more actively in building and using decentralized applications.

The Pi Launchpad on Testnet is among the most notable developments. It’s designed to introduce a new ecosystem token model focused on product utility and user acquisition rather than capital fundraising.

It’s still only available as a Testnet app through the Pi Browser, but it aims to help projects develop ecosystem tokens that are tied directly to functional applications, the team explained. Unlike other Web3 token launches, Pi has focused on “product-first” protocols, requiring applications to already be functional before going live.

The team added that the Launchpad could help strengthen the ecosystem’s future decentralized exchange (DEX) by creating a pipeline of legitimate tokens with real utility, helping avoid speculative or low-quality token launches.

You may also like:

Node Upgrades, Smart Contract Foundations

In addition to the Launchpad release, the Core Team confirmed that all major nodes have upgraded to version 20.2 following other reports from the past few days, with the Mainnet blockchain expected to complete its transition to Protocol 20 soon.

This upgrade lays the technical groundwork for smart contract functionality, enabling developers to build decentralized applications and automate blockchain-based processes. At first, the expected categories will include subscription systems, escrow services, and NFT-related apps.

The announcement also highlighted the start of the second Mainnet migrations, something the community has been asking for months. It allows Pioneers who previously migrated their balances to transfer additional eligible Pi to the blockchain after activating 2FA for Pi Wallets.

Pi Network also released the first round of KYC validator rewards, distributing compensation to community members who helped verify user identities during its massive onboarding process. The pool reached over 16.5 million tokens, supplemented by an additional 10 million Pi contribution from the Pi Foundation.

Separately, Pi App Studio now supports Mainnet applications with integrated Pi payments, which enables select apps to move from Testnet experimentation to live blockchain transactions.

Lastly, the team confirmed the big news from the past week that Kraken has integrated support for the underlying token, expanding external connectivity between the ecosystem and the broader digital asset market. This announcement sent shockwaves, as PI skyrocketed to a multi-month peak at roughly $0.30 before it erased all gains to under $0.20 as of now.